The boss also has experience managing the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Sunderland down south.

He has Scotland running in his blood - and a former England manager would be keen to join forces with Steve Clarke in the Scotland set-up.

Sam Allardyce has had a lengthy career south of the border managing the nation’s national team plus several domestic sides like Bolton, West Ham, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and more. His parents are Scottish and wanting the chance to manage the national team who play at Hampden has crossed his mind before.

Head coach Clarke is guiding his side through World Cup 2026 qualifiers and faces Greece plus Belarus this week. His contract is up at the end of the major tournament next summer and there’s been an admission that the man who has taken Scotland to the last two European Championships may not renew his deal. Allardyce perhaps wouldn’t see himself in the top job with Clarke firmly the leading man but would welcome a chance to become an assistant gaffer. Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith recently returned to Clarke’s inner sanctum.

Sam Allardyce on becoming a Scotland coach

Speaking on Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in partnership with Boyle Sports, Allardyce said: “I’ve considered it. But they’re doing such a great job at the moment with limited resources, I can’t see that one coming up. I wonder whether they want Sam Allardyce the Scotland manager when he’s been manager of England.

“We all know the stuff, I get torn between the England and the Scotland thing, we took a lot of holidays in Scotland when growing up. I’ve got a passion for the place, I love going up there. My parents are Scottish, and my sister was born in Scotland. My sister was 15 years older than me.

“Steve Clarke is doing a fantastic job, so I don’t think there’s a need for me right now but joining Clarke as an assistant wouldn’t be a problem. If I walked into that position, the one thing I’d emphasise is that I don’t want your job. If you lose your job, I’d walk. I’d say that straight away.

How long will Steve Clarke remain as Scotland head coach?

“I wouldn’t want them to come round the back door to me and say, I think we’re moving, will you take over? Not for me. There are too many cutthroat deals done today like that, that go in the game and continue to go, in the rules it’s not supposed to happen, so I don’t know why we have the rules.

“Like Nuno [Espirito Santo] going to West Ham immediately, you’re not supposed to contact another manager while you’ve got a manager in place. It’s a nonsense rule.”

When asked in September how likely he was to leave after the World Cup campaign, Clarke responded: “I'll go on percentage - 75 per cent. That's something that I haven't spoken to my bosses about. But at this moment in time, I'm happy to run my contract down. And I want to go to America. That's the bottom line. I want to help this group of players to get to the World Cup in America."