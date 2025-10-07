The Hearts talent has earned a major opportunity as progress continues.

Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane has earned a chance to train with the senior Scotland national team this week.

Steve Clarke’s side are preparing for key World Cup 2026 qualifiers with Greece and Belarus at Hampden across this Thursday and Sunday. He has already named his squad for the game, which includes Hearts keeper Craig Gordon and Hibs pair Kieron Bowie plus Grant Hanley, but some of Scot Gemmill’s U21s side have had the chance to step into the senior arena.

McFarlane was one of them as he landed the chance to train in front of head coach Clarke alongside shot-stoppers Gordon, Liam Kelly and Angus Gunn across Monday and Tuesday, in an experience-building exercise. Scotland’s youngsters play Gibraltar on Thursday evening at Dundee’s Dens Park, just a couple hours prior to the senior clash with Greece, before a gruelling trip to Azerbaijan next week as part of their UEFA European U21s Championship qualification campaign.

Who is Liam McFarlane?

The 21-year-old is a product of the Hearts academy and impressed out on loan at East Fife last term in their promotion to League One. He was recalled from a loan at Alloa Athletic earlier this season amid injuries between the sticks back in Gorgie, but has since returned to the third tier side in the SPFL to build more experience, having signed a new Hearts deal until 2028.

Scotland’s goalkeeping department has been a source of debate in recent times. 42-year-old Gordon hasn’t played a competitive Hearts game this term due to injury and third-choice Nottingham Forest keeper Gunn are fighting for the number one spot while Kelly is deputy at Rangers. Options are few and far between elsewhere in terms of Scottish goalkeepers playing regularly at a high level.

Former Hearts manager and forward Steven Naismith is back in the Scotland system as an assistant coach to Clarke and all eyes are on progress to the major tournament next summer. He said: "The getting to major tournaments, that is massive. That we've managed to do two Euros, to get to the play-offs for the previous World Cup and narrowly miss out - it all builds a determination, an anger for not making the last World Cup.

Steven Naismith on Scotland progress to World Cup chances

“Knowing that you can get there, it all feeds in, it all feeds in on top of the players and the individuals progressing at their clubs. Definitely the confidence is as high as I've seen. In the first camp, we've done a lot of good work.

“This camp we need to continue that to make sure we're in that position in November so that we're really confident it's in our own hands and we believe we can do it.

"I don't think we've been in a better place in terms of players getting minutes. For an example of where they're at, look at Aaron Hickey, who's coming back from what's been a torrid couple of years and looking like a different animal. You've got John McGinn, Robbo [Andy Robertson] who are leading it and they've had real success at club level. So in everything around performance, we're in a great place."