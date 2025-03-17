Go North Finals weekend celebrates best of northern jump racing

Three northern racecourses - Musselburgh, Kelso and Carlisle - will co-host the Ladbrokes Go North Finals, supported by the Racing Post and with total prize money of £544,000 over the three-day festival.

Now in its fifth year, the Go North weekend starts on Friday (21-23 March) and will be sponsored by Ladbrokes for the first time in 2025.

The nine series finals, named after famous northern trained racehorses, are each worth £30,000 and have become a seasonal highlight for trainers and owners of mid-tier horses who have qualified for the finals by running at northern racecourses over the previous 12 months.

The best of northern jumps racing is on show at Musselburgh Racecourse on Friday 21 March.

Musselburgh Racecourse opens the weekend festival on Friday March 21 with four hurdles finals totalling £120,000. Kelso keeps the action going on Saturday March 22 with a programme worth more than £265,000 which will be broadcast live by ITV Racing, while Carlisle hosts the final day on Sunday 23 March with a six-race programme featuring three £30,000 steeplechases.

The Go North fixture marks the end of Musselburgh’s jumps season and trainer Lucinda Russell, fresh from another Cheltenham Festival success, said: “The Go North Series Finals have revolutionised racing up here. It’s a great seasonal aim for many of the horses, you don’t have to be a horse that is going to make it to the Cheltenham or Aintree festivals, but for mid range horses it is absolutely brilliant.

“A lot of our owners have really got behind it, and we have been planning a route with a few of their horses. It’s great with fantastic prize money and we are very lucky to have it.

Fellow trainer Nick Alexander from Kinneston Stables, said the Ladbrokes Go North Series Finals was an “excellent initiative”, adding: “We’ve got nine or ten horses hopefully penciled in for the Finals across the three days and we will be doing our very best to try and win one.”

Musselburgh Racecourse director, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are delighted to be supported by Ladbrokes and the Racing Post in staging what is a fantastic three day festival which has a tremendous appeal to trainers and owners in Scotland and across the north of England.

“With just under £150,000 in prize money on offer at our 21 March race day, including the four £30,000 finals, it is an excellent way to celebrate and bring to a close our National Hunt season at Musselburgh.”

Kelso Racecourse Managing Director, Jonathan Garratt, said: “Adding the Go North Series Finals to the £100,000 Herring Queen Mares Novice Hurdle created a really compelling programme and we are looking forward to welcoming the ITV Racing team back to broadcast live from Kelso.

“It’s a great opportunity for jump racing enthusiasts who have never been to our courses before to enjoy some really competitive racing at all three tracks. We hope the weekend will attract some new visitors.”

Carlisle Racecourse General Manager, Helen Willis, said: “At Carlisle we are staging all three chase finals on Sunday 23 March alongside Leg 3 of the Stayers Veterans Chase which is also worth £30,000. We are very proud to be a part of the Go North Series Finals supported by Ladbrokes and the Racing Post - the festival guarantees to showcase the very best of northern jump racing across the three days and we are very much looking forward to it.”

"We are delighted Ladbrokes is sponsoring the Go North Series Finals and supporting three great racecourses. Ladbrokes is synonymous with horse racing and this exciting new partnership helps reaffirm that position," said Simon Clare, PR Director for Ladbrokes.

Racing Post editor, Tom Kerr said: "We are delighted to support the Ladbrokes Go North Series Finals as it celebrates everything that is wonderful about jump racing. A strong local flavour, competitive racing, memories of greats from the past and a fantastic day out to boot."