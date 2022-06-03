Dispatch Trophy stalwart John Archibald hails event's return as 'fantastic'

“It’s just fantastic,” said John Archibald, one of the popular team tournament’s loyal supporters, of its 121st staging. “I thought the worst when Covid struck, but here we are looking forward to the opening day again.

“I still maintain that this event beats any I have ever played in for excitement and pressure building and, of course, the Braids is just the perfect match-play course to get the adrenaline pumping!”

Archibald is joining forces with John Liddel, Dave Campbell and Elliot Innes for George Heriot’s FP, with Scott Dickson, Steven Sinclair, Sam Hall and Ewan Gordon in a second team.

“My first event was in 1976 and, apart from Covid getting in the way, I have only missed one due to a broken ankle, so my love of the tournament knows no bounds,” added Archibald.

“I have met so many nice people at the Braids and have an exceptional amount of good memories covering just about every hole, including the 19th!

“Hopefully we can get back to the traditional week next year and build on the numbers.”

Mortonhall are looking to claim a historic third victory in a row in the much-anticipated return of the event, which is being sponsored by golfclubs4cash.

John Archibald, left, joined forces with Rory Smith, Dave Campbell and Willem Kerr in the winning George Heriot's FP team in the 2017 Dispatch Trophy.

“We know it will be incredibly tough to pull off but the team, largely intact from their previous victories, are looking forward to doing what they can to succeed again,” said Bill Buchan.

“Indeed, the only real change is myself joining the squad, so I guess there is a bit of pressure on me to perform!”

Silverknowes have five different teams playing this year, with Keith Reilly, another Dispatch Trophy stalwart, hoping one can go all the way.

“Having really missed it over the last couple of years, I can't wait to get back up there,” said Reilly, who is in the top team with Connor McWatt, Graham Robertson and Chris Milligan.

“The Dispatch is a big part of Silvernowes’ history. I’ve got some great and bad memories over the years and I have heard Edinburgh Leisure have the course in great condition.”

Kenny Alexander, Ian Doig, Jimmy Keggie and Ian Connelly will be on duty for Silverknowes 50+ while a Young Team consists of Liam Stewart, Aiden Renton, Jack Carlin and Ian Leadbetter.

Paul Heggie is flying the flag for Cramond along with Callum McKinstrey, Steven Garroich and Keith Tulloch while newcomers Granton Golfing Society are being represented by Alex Renton, Billy Cadona, John McCrae and David Tyrie.

The Braids clubs will be determined to put up a strong show, with Edinburgh Western A sending out Sandy McFeat, Jim Robertson, Steven Park and Garry Money on this occasion.

They also have a B team taking part in the Edinburgh Leisure-run event and that will be made up of Kevin MacDonald, Keith McFarlane, Andy Rennie and Rankin Taylor.

The Kilgour stable is also doubling up and director Mark MacLeod said: “It’s great to be back competing in the Dispatch Trophy after the pandemic.”