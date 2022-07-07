Edinburgh Monarchs' Jacob Hook ready to send the Poole Pirates packing

It's crunch time in the 2022 British speedway season, none more so for the Edinburgh Monarchs who are sitting in the play-off zone by the skin of their teeth.

Poole won in West Lothian on both league and cup duty last year so will make the trip from Dorset with an air of confidence about them.

But Monarchs reserve Jacob Hook is confident there is enough in the Monarchs engine room to keep the momentum in full swing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monarchs reserve Jacob Hook is looking for a big score against the Pirates. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"Every meeting is hard," the 19-year-old Australian said. "Every side builds their team to win the league. No race is ever easy at home but we do have that track advantage at Armadale. They've got three great riders in Richard Lawson, Stevie Worrall and Danny King so we know how hard it's going to be, but there's nothing we can't do. We've already beaten some great teams at home this year.

"It's good we are in a position in the table now where we just need to stay. We need to win all our home matches and any points we can take away will be good. I think we've got a real shot at Oxford next month of taking some points so we just hope it's smooth sailing and we'll be in the play-offs."

Hook is loving life as a Monarch having made the move over from Brisbane in February.

He added: "I'm really enjoying it as this what I want to do. The more points I score the better but I still need to hit a few more.

I feel more comfortable on the track and the last few meetings I've been making better gates.