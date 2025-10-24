Dean Walker sets up another Capitals attack | Edinburgh Capitals

The Edinburgh Capitals return to action this weekend against opposition from Dundee

Edinburgh Capitals are looking to soar past the reigning SNL champion Dundee Rockets in the undefeated side’s double-header this weekend.

It’s set to be another highly competitive SNL double header. Saturday will be the home fixture for the Capitals, with the team making the trip to Dundee the following day. Dundee sits at fourth in the league, moving up from sixth last week after hammering the Kirkcaldy Kestrels and the Kilmarnock Thunder 6-1 and 17-3 respectively. With the Rockets offense riding high, this may very well be the biggest test of the season for the Capitals.

However, with the top spot in the league on the line, the Capitals are far from underdogs going into this matchup; particularly after a win against a strong Aberdeen Lynx team last time out in the Murrayfield Ice Arena. In that game, goaltender Ben Keddie posted an impressive 39 shot-shutout–his first in a Caps uniform–ensuring that the Capitals 2-0 lead sealed the victory.

Who are Edinburgh Capitals facing this weekend?

“Ben is a great goalie, we brought him in knowing what he would bring to the team,” said Chad Smith, stand out forward and assistant coach. “It's been a big help holding it to nil-nil like you said in the first period– getting our flow going and scoring some goals in the second.”

Defence will continue to be the key for the Capitals, particularly when matching up against a team with solid players up and down the line up. Smith said, “Dundee are a really good team, again they've got a lot of great depth. We had some great games against them last year and we’re expecting much the same.”

With the Capitals remaining undefeated, the feeling in the locker room is buzzing with the positivity that comes from a solid streak. “It's great to get a good start and get that culture of winning nice and early,” said Smith, “You don't wanna get used to getting any losses, so hopefully we can continue into this weekend with a massive four points.”

How will Edinburgh Capital fare vs Dundee Rockets?

With a solid defensive back stop in both their defence and goaltender, along with a budding winning culture, the Capitals will still be looking for any edge they can to get past the reigning champions. With many teams playing tight games across the league, Smith said, “I think it's coming down to who can capitalise on special teams this season and who is putting away their chances more.

“It’ll be good to test ourselves against the league champs, especially with a home game on Saturday and then hopefully take that into Sunday to get four points,” concluded Smith.

Capitals fans surely have a weekend to look forward to with a chance to not only take down a strong Rockets team but also snag the top spot in the race for this year's title. Murrayfield Ice Arena is the place to be this Saturday to catch the Edinburgh Capitals v. the Dundee Rockets in their biggest challenge of this season. With the stakes as high as they are, there is no doubt that this will end up being one of the best SNL matchups of this season and likely the start of a back-and-fourth saga between these two great programs that will last all year long.