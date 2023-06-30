News you can trust since 1873
Ronnie O’Sullivan cues up for Edinburgh event as snooker’s Scottish Open returns to Meadowbank Sports Centre

Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Luca Brecel likely to feature as Scottish Open snooker tournament returns to Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

Edinburgh will go snooker loopy once again when the superstars of the green baize descend on the Capital for the Scottish Open later this year.

The world ranking event will run from December 11 to 17, and will be staged at Meadowbank Sports Centre. It follows the success of last year’s event at the newly-refurbished venue, which marked the first professional snooker event in Edinburgh since 2003.

Last year's Scottish Open saw Gary Wilson lift the trophy, beating Joe O’Connor in the final. Also in the field were all-time greats including home favourite John Higgins, World Champion Luca Brecel, world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson – and a strong line-up is expected again in 2023.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is one of the stars expected in Edinburgh later this year when the Scottish Open snooker championship returns to Meadowbank Sports Centre.Ronnie O'Sullivan is one of the stars expected in Edinburgh later this year when the Scottish Open snooker championship returns to Meadowbank Sports Centre.
The event will be televised by Eurosport, discovery+ and many other broadcasters worldwide.

Tickets are now on sale, via www.wst.tv/tickets. Standard tickets start at just £15, or only £12 if you take advantage of a special opening offer. Book tickets before midnight on Monday, October 9 and receive 20% discount off tickets for matches between December 11 and 14.

