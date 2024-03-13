Scottish football figures spotted at Cheltenham Festival

The Celtic owner has been spotted at the festival

Rangers and Celtic figures have been spotted at the Cheltenham Festival.

The iconic horse racing event is taking place this week, with proceedings culminating on Friday. It is attracting a galaxy of stars and two of those well known to Rangers and Celtic are at the event.

With Ibrox icon Ally McCoist on talkSPORT breakfast show duty from the festival, former Light Blues manager Graeme Souness is also at the event. In terms of Celtic, owner Dermot Desmond has also turned up to take in proceedings on day one.

The billionaire has come under increasing pressure from Parkhead fans this season with a lack of movement in the January transfer window a particular gripe. Desmond has other interests away from football including golf, with horse racing also being taken in.

Souness still takes an interest in Scottish football, and was at an event with Rangers manager Philippe Clement. He said ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibs: "I am delighted as they had a team that looked sorry for themselves a few months ago to a team that is full of beans now.

"That look forward to playing in every game and feel they can win every game. There is great belief and it is onwards and upwards for Rangers.

