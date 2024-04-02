Premier Sports returns to Scottish football and how much a subscription will cost fans as Viaplay exit
Premier Sports is making its Scottish football comeback this week as it relaunches in the UK.
The broadcaster was acquired for £30m by Viaplay Group in July 2022 but the Scandinavian network is switching focus solely to its Nordics and Dutch business, with UK operations closing and Premier Sports taking business control again.
It relaunches on April 9th and will show Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup matches on top of Scotland national team games. Spanish La Liga, United Rugby Championship, NHL and NASCAR will also be broadcast as Premier Sports return to Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and Apple, and also launch an enhanced streaming service.
Fans of clubs like Hearts and Hibs can subscribe for £14.99 a month and cancel anytime, while an annual subscription costs £9.99 a month for 12 months with 33% off.
A statement reads: "Premier Sports is delighted to announce it will relaunch in the UK on the 9th April following Premier Sports’ acquisition of Viaplay Group UK Sports receiving Irish media merger control clearance.
"Premier Sports offering of great content will continue to be delivered via the same linear channels on Sky and Virgin. Customers preferring to stream can continue to use Amazon Prime while Premier Sports will launch its own newly enhanced streaming service on launch. The new service will once again feature 24/7 access to the two Premier Sports TV channels and LALIGATV plus access to all additional key content live making it a device led hub of live sport.
"After launch on April 9th, current Viaplay Sports customers will experience a seamless transition to Premier Sports and it’ll be very much business as usual with all the great content still available to watch on customers preferred platforms. New customers can subscribe on the new Premier Sports website also from £9.99– www.premiersports.com."
