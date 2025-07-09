Watching Borussia Dortmund with the lads and family ski holidays NOT a sign of slacking off

The fact that Rory McIlroy is inclined to fit golf around life these days, as opposed to the other way around, shouldn’t be taken as a sign of the Grand Slam winner easing up. After almost two decades as a professional golfer, the most exciting player in the game remains absolutely to determined to see off entire generations of challengers.

So yes, he’s making time to go and watch Borussia Dortmund with his mates. Enjoying the odd night out in exotic locations. And indulging daughter Poppy’s love of skiing with family holidays on the piste.

Even after becoming just the sixth man in history to complete the clean sweep of Major titles with his Masters win at Augusta earlier this year, however, the grind continues. With so many talented players trying to knock him off his perch, it can’t be any other way.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration to keep shooting down young guns

“I think it's one of the underappreciated things about any sport,” said McIlroy, one of the main draws at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club just outside North Berwick, the Northern Irishman adding: “You look at what Djokovic is doing at Wimbledon over the last couple of weeks or what someone like a Cristiano Ronaldo is still doing at 40 years old, or Tom Brady in American football; that longevity is something that maybe isn't talked about enough.

“Because once you get to a certain level, I feel like the journey on the way up, I'm not going to say it's easy. But you have to momentum and you're riding that wave to the top.

“And then once you get there, yeah, it takes just as much work, if not more work, to stay there. Because I think about my career.

“Before I won this major this year, the last major I won in 2014, I had never heard of Scottie Scheffler. So these talents and these players just keep coming and keep getting better each and every generation, and I think you have to adapt your game to make sure that you're able to hang with these generations.

“I feel like I'm one generation ahead of Scottie, for example, who is still in his 20s. You see all these younger kids that are coming up, the likes of a Michael Thorbjornsen or Luke Clanton or these guys that basically are ready to play at the top level coming out of college.

“You have to make sure you're staying on top of what makes you such a great player. But you also have to look at the trends and see, okay, well, the guys that are playing well, what are they doing … is there something that I need to add to my repertoire to keep trying to stay ahead of them?

“You know, it's my 18th year on Tour. I've been winning professional events for 16 years, and I just think my drive to keep trying to get a little bit better or trying to look for little holes in my game that I can tidy up, I think that's a big piece of it.”

Reminded that, at this time last year, he confessed to not having taken a holiday for a good 12 months, the 36-year-old laughed as he recalled his Open Championship struggles that followed, pointing out: “I missed the cut at Troon and went straight to Portugal; so that was my first holiday.

“But then, yeah, I think over the past 12 months, one of my New Year's resolutions was to have more fun. And I've really tried to do that.

“So whether it's me and a bunch of friends went to Dortmund in January and watched the Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen game; we then stopped off in Istanbul for a night off on our way over to Dubai.

“Poppy's starting to learn how to ski, so we went to Montana in February and took a skiing holiday. Yeah, I think there's opportunities throughout the year that you can do these sorts of things.

“I think now at this stage of life that I'm at, I'm actually trying to build my schedule around those weeks instead of the other way around, trying to sort of fit them in here or can I take four days off. These are going to … not take priority, but they are going to become more important in scheduling the year, and yeah, then fit the golf tournaments around those.”

Back on this side of the Atlantic for the first time since his magical Masters moment, ending an 11-year wait to complete the set of Major titles, McIlroy will obviously be under enormous pressure at Royal Portrush next week. Anyone who remembers the scenes the last time the Open was there, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry lifting the Claret Jug after McIlroy missed the cut, knows what to expect.

Augusta moment changed everything for McIlroy

The fan favourite, out in one of the later groups alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland tomorrow, is making the most of a less frenzied atmosphere – for now – in Scotland this week. Chasing victory in a tournament he won two years ago, he’s eager to enjoy himself.

“I think the one thing I would say about the last couple of weeks is I felt like I could detach a little bit more and sort of hide in a way,” he said, when asked about the frenzy that had followed his Slam-securing win in Georgia. “And sometimes you need that to completely get away from … I feel like this world of golf can become all-encompassing if you let it.

“But I think if you remove yourself a little bit from that environment, Justin Rose and I came up here together yesterday and we were just chatting about a detachment from the sort of week-in, week-out grind. Yeah, look, it's been lovely to get back and see some familiar faces, the first time back playing in the UK since what happened at Augusta, which that's a really nice feeling, as well.”

Northern Ireland hosting shows how far country has come since Troubles

Next week will be extra special, of course, for a competitor rightly proud that Northern Ireland, with its troubled past, is again playing host so soon after its first Open Championship since 1951.

“My mum and dad both grew up in the ‘60s and the ‘70s and Northern Ireland was a very different place,” he said, adding: “Yeah, I feel very fortunate that I'm of the generation that I am that I didn't have to deal with any of that - or very little of it.

“Yeah, it's come a long, long way. And I think people really appreciate when a huge sporting event that the world's eyes are on that week, everyone there really appreciates that and excited to show the country in the best light possible.”

Wherever McIlroy goes, of course, there will be golf fans looking to wish him well, grab a selfie or ask for an autograph. It’s a part of this life that he appreciates, pointing out: “It doesn't seem that long ago that I was standing in line to get autographs at The World Match Play at Wentworth or the World Golf Championships at Mount Juliet or whatever it is. I remember how happy I was when a pro threw me a golf ball or if they signed my hat or whatever it was.

“Yeah, it's lovely to be able to do that for people. It’s not like I'm doing anything different. I'm just sort of going about my day. You know, it's nice to be able to have that effect.”