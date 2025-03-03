Scotland will hope to return to winning ways when they face Wales in their latest Six Nations clash.

After starting their campaign with a determined display in a home win against Italy, Gregor Townsend’s men have suffered consecutive defeats against reigning champions Ireland and old rivals England.

That has left Scotland second from bottom in the table as they now turn their attention towards Saturday’s home meeting with a Wales side under the interim charge of Matt Sherratt after they parted company with Warren Gatland last month.

Scotland have made several changes to their squad ahead of the game as they to claim a third consecutive win against Wales after following up a 35-7 home triumph in 2023 by coming through a thrilling 27-26 win at Cardiff in February last month.

But how have Scotland fared in the last ten Six Nations meetings with Wales?

2015: Scotland 23-26 Wales The boot of Leigh Halfpenny helped Wales to a narrow win at Murrayfield.

2016: Wales 27-23 Scotland Jamie Roberts and George North both went over the line to lead Wales to a win on home soil.

2017: Scotland 29-13 Wales Finn Russell scored 19 points with a boot as Scotland came out on top at Murrayfield.