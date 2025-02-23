The Edinburgh winger was stretchered off in their Six Nations round two defeat to Ireland and missed their Calcutta Cup loss to England at Twickenham.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend provided an update on winger Darcy Graham’s chances of returning for the remainder of the Six Nations in the aftermath of their 16-15 Calcutta Cup defeat to England.

The winger was stretchered off the pitch after a nasty head clash with teammate Finn Russell in their round two defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield. He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

Although he technically would have been available to play against England, in line with world rugby’s concussion protocols, the Scotland coaching team opted not to include him in the squad - a decision they were praised for by prioritising the player’s health. Russell, who didn’t come off nearly as bad as Graham in the collision, did feature in the match.

Graham was replaced in the starting XV by Glasgow Warriors’ counterpart Kyle Row who was one of Scotland’s best players in the narrow defeat. Townsend has said with Graham potentially in line for a return against Wales in round four, he now has another major selection headache with two quality players to choose from in the position.

Speaking after the match at Twickenham, he said: “ I thought Kyle Rowe was excellent right from the beginning. We've got some quality players. We got a stat before the game I wanted to share with the players on how many players had played in the last four Calcutta Cup wins. I think it was 46. That shows the quality and depth that we've used in these games.

“Today when we're missing a few players with injury, another one in Darcy, players step in and perform well. You deserve what you get on the final scoreboard, but a lot of players deserved to come out with a win the way they played today.

“Kyle Steyn has also missed the Championship so far. He might be touch and go for the last two games, but he's doing all he can to be fit. Kyle Rowe's certainly in the mix. The way he's played for Scotland, the way he's played for Glasgow. Darcy has been great too. He was outstanding against Italy. Darcy will return to contact by the end of next week, so he'll have full training ahead of Wales.

“Unless there's any changes to how he's been progressing, we believe he'll be available. Blair might be another story because he might have to play a game for Toulouse next week against Vannes. But I'm hoping Toulouse give him a rest. Blair was very good again today. Duhan got man of the match apparently, The back three level of quality was up there again. “

Scotland v Wales - Six Nations round four date and kick off time

The Six Nations will have another weekend off with the action set to return on Saturday, March 8. It all kicks off with Ireland vs France in Dublin which kicks off at 2:15pm followed by Scotland vs Wales at Murrayfield which kicks off at 4:45pm.

Wales currently sit bottom of the Six Nations table with three defeats from three games but were praised for a battling performance against Ireland this weekend. They lost 27-18 to the reigning champions but had been tipped for a much heavier defeat and gave the title favourites a serious test in Cardiff.