British and Irish Lions squad announcement: Where and when to watch live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Scotland players will hope to be named in the British and Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anticipation is growing as the announcement of the British and Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia this summer draws ever closer.

Several Scotland players are firmly in contention to land a spot in Andy Farrell’s squad for the trip down under and it would be a shock if the likes of Blair Kinghorn, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White and Finn Russell do not make the cut after making themselves integral figures within Gregor Townsend’s ranks in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Andy Farrell (centre, front) and his British and Irish Lions coaching staff (from left) Richard Wigglesworth, England; Simon Easterby, Ireland; John Dalziel, Scotland; Andrew Goodman, Ireland; and John Fogarty, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

With the focus now switched from what was an underwhelming Six Nations campaign, a number of Scotland stars will be nervously waiting as Lions head coach Farrell waits to reveal his squad, which is expected to contain around 36 players, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Sky Sports are to cover the live announcement at Indigo at the O2 in London and 540 tickets had been released free via a ballot for an event that will also see several guests appear to give instant reaction to the selections as the names are read out.

What has been said about the British and Irish Lions squad announcement?

Australian referee Nic Berry, with arm raised, and his assistant Ben O'Keeffe, from New Zealand, speak to Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones during the first Test against South Africa. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Wales captain Alan Wyn Jones, who skippered the Lions during their tour at South Africa, said: “There is no greater honour than being selected for the British & Irish Lions and as a player you find it tough to sleep the night before as the anticipation builds. I was fortunate to go on three Lions Tours and I found out via a letter, a telegram and Ceefax. This squad announcement, in front of our loyal fans, will be so memorable in its own way too. There is a lot of rugby to be played between now and May, and Andy and his coaching team will have some extremely tough decisions to make ahead of the tour to Australia.”

Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “This will be our biggest and most special squad announcement yet. We are absolutely delighted to see record numbers of fans already travelling to Australia this summer as the Sea of Red unites for the first time since 2017. But we also know there are millions of fans at home who also want to be brought closer to the action — and this unique event gives them the chance to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour? Fixtures and dates

Getty Images

Before they head to Australia the Lions will play Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 20. Starting off with a home test is something the Lions have done in the past including prior to their last tour in 2021 when they faced Japan at Murrayfield.

They then head for the other side of the world and the tour gets underway in earnest with their first match on June 28 against club side Western Force. The first Test match against the Wallabies will be played on July 19. Here is the full schedule as things stand:

20/06/2025 - The Lions v Argentina (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

28/06/2025 - Western Force v The Lions (Optus Stadium, Perth)

02/07/2025 - Queensland Reds v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

05/07/2025 - NSW Waratahs v The Lions (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

09/07/2025 - ACT Brumbies v The Lions (GIO Stadium, Canberra)

12/07/2025 - Invitational AU & NZ v The Lions (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

19/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22/07/2025 - Melbourne Pre-Test (TBC) v The Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

26/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (MCG, Melbourne)

02/08/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Accor Stadium, Sydney)