The Scotland head coach has been discussing his future.

Gregor Townsend has opened up on his future as Scotland head coach as he prepares to take his side into their summer fixtures against Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.

The former Northampton Saints and Montpellier star is now entering the final year of his current contract and openly discussed his desire to remain in charge following an underwhelming Six Nations campaign earlier this year. Now keen to move on from a fourth placed finish by impressing during the summer internationals and build towards a quartet of Autumn clashes with the likes of New Zealand and Argentina, Townsend has revealed he knows where he wants to improve and stressed talks about his own future will take place at some point in the near future.

He told BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast: "If you get more into the year, those discussions would have to happen, whether they're initiated by my bosses or by myself. I think there's obviously a lot of discussions around the Six Nations, the reviews of that, where we believe we need to improve, but also the longer-term future, what are the challenges coming up for Scotland and that ties in with the pathway and the longer-term strategy.

"But I feel there's a lot to be optimistic about with the current group we have, the players that are coming through and the experiences the players had this year. Yes, we're disappointed we didn't win more games, but I know the performances that the players are delivering are putting us in positions to beat the best teams in the world and that's a good foundation to have. The next step is making sure we win those games we put that effort into winning."

“He's a brilliant coach”

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy has been heavily linked with the Wales head coach vacancy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Townsend also gave an insight into the future of Steve Tandy after he was strongly linked with the vacant Wales head coach job and revealed he expects to retain the services of his assistant ahead of the summer tour.

"He's a brilliant coach, he's very connected with our players, he's excited about this summer tour. He's buzzing about working with the players again and there's nothing but speculation about him and other people that have been linked to the job outside of Scotland. We're very lucky to have Steve, we know that, and the players love working with him."

