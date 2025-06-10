Scotland’s squad for summer matches has been shared, with a key return and several absentees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland squad for summer pacific tour matches against Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.

George Turner has been recalled for the first time since leaving Glasgow Warriors for Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan, but after signing for Harlequins for next season, the 32-year-old is now offered the chance to add to his 45 caps. Fellow hooker Dave Cherry and Ali Price, alongside lock Jonny Gray, miss out alongside Glasgow Warriors number eight Jack Dempsey, Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie and centre Mosese Tuipulotu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fin Richardson is called up for the first time as the squad misses seven players due to involvement with the British and Irish Lions. Rory Darge is named as the skipper with Finn Russell one of those seven players on duty.

Scotland Pacific Tour Fixtures

Māori All Blacks v Scotland – Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei Saturday 5 July 2025, kick-off 3.35pm (local time, Saturday 5 July, kick-off 4.35am BST) – Live on Sky Sports.

Fiji v Scotland – HFC Bank Stadium, Suva Saturday 12 July 2025, kick-off 3pm (local time, Saturday 12 July 2025, kick-off 4am BST).

Samoa v Scotland – Eden Park, Auckland Friday 18 July 2025, kick-off 8.05pm (local time, Friday 18 July 2025, kick-off 9.05am BST).

Scotland Pacific Tour Squad

Backs (15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped)Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (4)Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (12)Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (46)Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (32)George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (36)Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (8)Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (14)Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (13)Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (3)Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3)Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (12)Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9)Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (23)Ben White – Toulon (29)

Forwards (21)

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (27)Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (10)Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (9)Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (55)Rory Darge – CAPTAIN – Glasgow Warriors (30)Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (80)Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3)Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers (1)Alec Hepburn – Scarlets (4)Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (8)Alexander Masibaka –Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente (uncapped)Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2)Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (7)Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (2)Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens (8)Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (59)Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (41)Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (2)George Turner – Kobelco Kobe Steelers (45)Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (6)