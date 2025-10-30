The first of the four Quilter Nations Series tests will take place on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend has announced his 23 man squad for the upcoming test against USA at Murrayfield.

As Scotland prepare to face New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga, first up for Townsend’s men is a match against the United States. The teams haven’t faced each other for a quarter of a century, with Scotland claiming the bragging rights in that meeting with a 53-6 victory.

Townsend, who scored two tries on that day, has now picked his squad, which includes an experienced back-line mixed with some youthful forwards as he tries to bed in some new faces to the National side. However, the star of the show on Saturday undoubtedly be Duhan Van Der Merwe.

Van Der Merwe set for 50th cap

Scotland and Edinburgh winger, Duhan Van Der Merwe, will make his 50th appearance for his country against USA in front of his home crowd. The man who is currently the country’s record try scorer to date with 32 scores thus far, will be chomping at the bit to add to that tally at Murrayfield this weekend.

He will be joined on the wing by Darcy Graham, who could earn his half-century of caps this series himself, as well as Kyle Rowe who will be full back. Glasgow Warriors’ Stafford McDowall will captain the side for the third time, having previously worn the arm band against Portugal and Maori All Blacks. Ollie Smith will accompany him as outside centre.

Jamie Dobie has been announced as vice-captain at scrum half, while Adam Hastings will be Scotland’s number 10. George Horne and Ross Thompson make up the backs, but will start the match on the bench.

McConnell straight in for debut

Edinburgh flanker, Liam McConnell was included in Townsend’s 45 man squad for the first time in his career around a fortnight ago and has now been thrown straight into the starting XV against the USA. Having impressed for Edinburgh at club level, he and teammate Harri Morris are set to make their first Scotland caps, however the latter will start on the bench.

Alongside McConnell at flanker will Dylan Richardson, who only has a handful of Scotland caps to his name himself. Jack Dempsey however, is a more experienced figure-head at number-eight. In the front row D’Arcy Rae is set to make his first Scotland start at the age of 30, alongside Edinburgh youngster, Patrick Harrison at hooker. They’ll be next to Glasgow Warriors’ Rory Sutherland, who is also on the cusp of 50 appearances.

Scott Cummings has been chosen as another vice-captain and will no doubt be the leader of the forwards from the second row, where he’ll be joined by Marshall Sykes. Magnus Bradbury was selected for the bench but is set for his first Scotland appearance in three years. Glasgow’s Nathan McBeth, Murphy Walker, Alex Samuel and Max Williamson make up the replacements.

15. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors

14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby

13. Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors

12. Stafford McDowall (C) – Glasgow Warriors

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby

10. Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors

9. Jamie Dobie (VC) – Glasgow Warriors

8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors

7. Dylan Richardson – Edinburgh Rugby

6. Liam McConnell – Edinburgh Rugby

5. Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby

4. Scott Cummings (VC) – Glasgow Warriors

3. D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby

2. Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby

1. Rory Sutherland - Glasgow Warriors

Replacements: 16. Harri Morris – Edinburgh Rugby, 17. Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, 18. Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors, 19. Alex Samuel – Glasgow Warriors, 20. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors, 21. Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby, 22. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, 23. Ross Thompson – Edinburgh Rugby