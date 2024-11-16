Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 19-year old became the youngest Scotland rugby player in over 60 years when he came off the bench against Portugal.

It’s fair to say that Scotland's 59-21 win over Portugal at Murrayfield won’t be a test that goes down in history or lives long in the memory of Scotland fans.

One person who will never forget it though is Freddy Douglas who came off the bench to make his debut and become the youngest Scotland player in over 60 years. Incredibly, the former Stewart's Melville College pupil hasn’t even played a senior game for club side Edinburgh yet but is clearly someone that national team head coach Gregor Townsend views highly.

Speaking after the win over Portugal, Douglas detailed what has been an incredibly proud and emotional day for him and his family. He said: “Obviously you're so excited and being in the squad, you want to get on as soon as you can, but I think just being in the atmosphere of Murrayfield, it just felt so amazing, and when I eventually did get on, it was the best feeling of my life.

“I remember going on, hugging Benny, that felt amazing. The big thing I remember is just the anthem, singing in front of so many people for my country. It just felt absolutely amazing. I got quite emotional during it and it's something I'll never, ever forget.”

It all started with stepping off the team bus with the Scotland support there to welcome the players at the entrance. “Just the noise and the passion from everyone there was incredible,” said Douglas. “Yeah, had me getting a wee bit emotional again, a big softie. But no, yeah, it was absolutely amazing.”

The man who held the record for youngest player before him was Donald White. The 80-year old was in attendance and had a few words for the teenager.

““I think it's obviously amazing that I've managed to get to this opportunity,” said Douglas. “I don't think age is really what matters. If you're good enough, you're old enough, and I feel, yeah. Obviously, meeting Donald was amazing.He was lovely, a wee bit cheeky, but really nice and, yeah, class to see him.”

Much has been made about Townsend calling Douglas ‘world class’ already in the build-up to this match as well as the fact he has now played for Scotland before playing for Edinburgh. It’s all something that Douglas is taking in his stride though.

He said: “I heard about that and I'm obviously buzzing, but hopefully I can just keep working and hopefully eventually get to world-class.

“Obviously, playing and training with my heroes growing up, it's all been a bit crazy. But, yeah, just crazy. They've all been so welcoming and it's not felt like I'm the youngest or that I'm not meant to be here. It just felt so welcoming and special.”