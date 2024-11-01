Return of the pocket rocket, dangerous opposition - and need to prove a point - all factors as Townsend’s men return to action

The tension that would accompany, say, an all-or-nothing Six Nations encounter - or a must-win Rugby World Cup fixture - is rarely a feature of the autumn tests. But they still matter. In all sorts of ways.

Starting with tomorrow’s visit of an under-strength Fiji, the next four weekends provide Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and his players with opportunities to impress the paying public, lay down the odd marker, do their bit for northern hemisphere rugby, and possibly even generate a few shockwaves likely to be noticed on the other side of the planet. Beating South Africa and/or Australia would certainly raise a few eyebrows. Portugal, not so much …

What do we want to see from the Scots as they march out at Murrayfield this evening, then? Oh, just the usual. Everything. And then some.

Proof of life

What happens today will set the tone, obviously, for the following three weekends. And also dictate the mood among supporters who, to be quite honest, still never know what to expect from Scotland.

Over seven years into Townsend’s time as head coach, the Scots have evolved and progressed, generating huge excitement with some brilliant performances. But inability to capitalise on the big hits, perfectly encapsulated by the most recent Six Nations campaign, when wins over England and Wales were undercut by another painful defeat to Italy, remains a live issue.

The fact that this game falls outside of the official international window affects Fiji far more than it does Scotland, who can still draw upon an impressive array of talent. Murrayfield expects their heroes to deliver, then. And in some style.

Return of the pocket rocket

If your heart doesn’t do a little leap at the sight of Darcy Graham making his first Scotland appearance in over 13 months, book yourself in for a check-up. Because the return of the diminutive winger provides us with one of the most exciting sub-plots in this autumn series.

In a game of giants, Graham’s energy, pace, skill and determination are a joy to behold. Free of injury for the first time in a long time, his performances in a struggling Edinburgh team have convinced Townsend that a 40th cap is more than merited.

The Scotland coaching staff regularly use the term “world class” to describe a player sitting third on the all-time try-scoring list for his country. The first time he gets the ball in half a yard of space this evening, the crackle of electricity generated in the air above Murrayfield will attest to both Graham’s quality – and his ability to create excitement.

The best centre pairing in rugby?

What a proud moment this will be for Sione Tuipulotu as he captains the country of his grandmother for the first time. The Aussie-born centre will enjoy the occasion. And all of Murrayfield should savour his ability to destroy teams with his running.

Alongside Huw Jones, Tuipulotu creates a truly fearsome centre pairing for the Scots. In a team not short of game changers and line breakers, expect this dynamic duo to shine.

Fiji flair

It’s tempting just to list the big-name players missing from this Fiji squad – retained by their clubs for a fixture that falls outside the official international window – and dismiss the opponents as a soft touch. Tempting, but dangerous.

The visiting 23 consists mainly of players drawn from the country’s Super Rugby Pacific side, Fiji Drua. And they’re not short of attacking talent.

Ones to watch? Let’s look at the two guys who topped the try-scoring charts in the Pacific Rugby Cup. Rugby League convert Vuate Karawalevu is a stand-out threat on the wing for the New South Wales Waratahs, while former Sevens World Cup winner Elia Canakaivata can do some real damage with the No. 8 jersey on his back.

Key areas

Ali Price’s return at scrum-half should give Scotland some composure behind the pack. But, as usual, a lot will depend on how the big lads up front perform.

Do the Scots look for set-piece dominance and seek to squeeze the life out of Fiji? Dare they kick against opponents capable of running the ball back with interest?

On paper, this could be the most entertaining engagement on Scotland’s dance card this autumn. A thrilling exhibition of free-running rugby would certainly set a positive tone for the series to follow. As long as the Scots win, of course.