Gregor Townsend has named his starting XV and subs for the Autumn Nations series opener against the Pacific Islanders at Murrayfield.

The Scotland squad to take on Fiji at Murrayfield in their opening match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series has been named.

Key duo Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn will miss the fixture but are expected to be available for next weekend’s match with world champions South Africa in Edinburgh. That means that Adam Hastings will once again get a chance at stand-off in Russell’s absence while Kyle Rowe will step in at full back for Kinghorn.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh scrum half Ali Price will make his first start for Scotland since the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after falling down the pecking order of nines. It will be the 31-year old’s 68th cap making him one of the most experienced players in the starting line-up.

Price’s Edinburgh teammates Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and Grant Gilchrist are named in the pack along with wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe. Representing Glasgow Warriors alongside Rowe and Hastings will by Zander and Matt Fagerson in the pack along with Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey plus centre pairing Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu with the later captaining the side.

There are six more Glasgow players on the bench along with veteran Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland with Dylan Richardson of The Sharks the only man currently playing outside of Scotland in the matchday squad. Glasgow’s Tom Jordan is the only uncapped player in the squad and will likely make his debut off the bench on Saturday.

Here is the Scotland starting XV and substitutes for this weekend’s Autumn Nations Series test with Fiji at Murrayfield:

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (34) Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (19) Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (67) Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (72) Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (39) Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (47) Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (22) Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (20) Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (67) Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (30) Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (41) Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (27) - Captain Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (50) Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (39) Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (7)

Replacements

16. Dylan Richardson – The Sharks (3), 17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (33), 18. D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (1), 19. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (4), 20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (3), 21. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (6), 22. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), 23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (5).