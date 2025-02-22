Gregor Townsend has been forced to make a change to his squad for today's match with England at Twickenham.

Scotland have been forced into a last minute squad change just 90 minutes out from kick off in today’s Six Nations Calcutta Cup decider with England at Twickenham.

The news came in the build-up to the match that replacement loose-head prop Rory Sutherland, who started their round two match against Ireland but was dropped to the bench in favour of Pierre Schoeman for this game, would have to withdraw from the team due to a back injury. He has now been replaced by Glasgow Warriors front rower Jamie Bhatti.

The 31-year old last played for Scotland in the Autumn Nations Test Series when he started against Portugal but dropped out of the team completely for the subsequent match with Australia and has not been included in a match-day squad since. His appearance off the bench today will mark hos 38th international cap.

Here is the starting team and replacements for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash:

Pierre Schoeman Dave Cherry Zander Fagerson Jonny Gray Grant Gilchrist Jamie Ritchie Rory Darge - vice captain Jack Dempsey Ben White Finn Russell - vice captain Duhan van der Merwe Tom Jordan Huw Jones Kyle Rowe Blair Kinghorn

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti , Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

Is England v Scotland live on television?

Yes, the ITV and BBC are sharing the rights to this year’s Six Nations. ITV are broadcasting all of their Six Nations games on free-to-air television and there is where you will be able to watch Scotland’s game at Twickenham. The broadcast of Saturday’s meeting with England will get underway at 4pm on ITV and STV, 40 minutes before kick-off at Twickenham. The game is also available to watch online via the ITVX app and website.

What has Gregor Townsend said ahead of the match?

Speaking after the initial squad announcement earlier this week, head coach Gregor Townsend said: “It’s the middle game of the Six Nations, a game that we have to respond in terms of looking to get a win because we lost our last game. A lot of factors go into the motivation to have our best ever performance this weekend.

“They (England) have obviously played consistently well for a while. I think the summer tour last year in New Zealand they showed what a quality side they are and at the end of last year’s Six Nations, beating Ireland and pushing France close. Throughout November they were involved in some really tight fixtures against quality opposition and they started this season really well over in Dublin and a really good win against France so I’m sure they’ll be confident and they’re always a tough opponent for us, even more so when they’re playing at home.”

What is the Calcutta Cup?

Scotland’s annual battle with old rivals England sees the Calcutta Cup up for grabs. Scotland are the current holders after an inspired display from hat-trick hero Duhan van der Merwe helped Gregor Townsend’s side to a 30-21 win at Murrayfield in February 2024. However, it is England who hold the most wins after lifting the cup in 82 of the 129 games.