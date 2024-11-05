Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s rugby union Test match in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland began their 2024 Autumn Nations Series las weekend with the first of four Test matches at Murrayfield - beating Fiji 57-17 in Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s men got off to a flying start against the Pacific Islanders but the level of competition will take a big step up this weekend when reigning world champions South Africa come to the Scottish capital. The match is already sold out, as is the Australia fixture later this month, with only a limited number of tickets still available for the third of the four tests against Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t worry though, if you can’t make it to Murrayfield or weren’t able to get a ticket then you will still be able to catch all the action live on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v South Africa in the 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series on TV and vi live stream:

Scotland v South Africa date and kick off time

The 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series match between Scotland and South Africa at Murrayfield will take place on Sunday, November 10. It is currently scheduled for a 4:10pm kick off.

What TV channel is Scotland v South Africa on?

Scotland v South Africa and all of the Autumn Nations Test Series (Not just Scotland but England, Ireland and Wales too) will be broadcast live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK. The broadcaster previously operated as BT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have not already subscribed to TNT Sports you can do so at their official website. Scotland v South Africa will be on TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410) with build-up due to start at 3:45pm immediately following Wales v Fiji.

Scotland v South Africa live stream

One of the easiest ways to watch the match is by streaming it with TNT Sports available through the Discover+ app. Through the app you can view the action on mobile devices or through Smart TVs.

Scotland v South Africa head-to-head record

Scotland won this fixture the very first time it was played back in 1906 with a 6-0 victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow. However, South Africa have dominated the contest throughout history with a total of 24 victories to Scotland’s five.

Scotland have not beaten South Africa since a 21-17 win at Murrayfield back in November 2010. South Africa are on an eight game winning run against Scotland including beating them 18-3 in Paris in last year’s Rugby World Cup and wining 30-15 in Edinburgh back in 2021 when they last visited Murrayfield.