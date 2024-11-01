Gregor Townsend’s Bravehearts open the series against Fiji at the national stadium on Saturday, November 2 before South Africa, winners of the last two World Cup tournaments, arrive in the Scottish capital eight days later. Portugal provide the opposition on Saturday, November 16 with Australia bringing down the curtain on a testing campaign for the Scots the following Sunday.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs and bars where rugby fans can fuel up before the big games – all of them within walking distance of Murrayfield Stadium.