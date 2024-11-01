Scotland Autumn Test Series: 12 amazing Edinburgh pubs for rugby fans to visit near Murrayfield

We've rounded up our favourite pubs and bars near Murrayfield Stadium, where Scotland play four Tests this month as part of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Gregor Townsend’s Bravehearts open the series against Fiji at the national stadium on Saturday, November 2 before South Africa, winners of the last two World Cup tournaments, arrive in the Scottish capital eight days later. Portugal provide the opposition on Saturday, November 16 with Australia bringing down the curtain on a testing campaign for the Scots the following Sunday.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs and bars where rugby fans can fuel up before the big games – all of them within walking distance of Murrayfield Stadium.

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR

1. The Caley Sample Room

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY

2. Ryries

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY Photo: Third Party

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

3. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

4. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Photo: Third Party

