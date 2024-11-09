Key battles and factors to watch out for tomorrow

Not so much a step change as a giant leap in quality, intensity, physicality and all-round threat level, Scotland’s ability to adapt to a very different challenge will make for fascinating entertainment at Murrayfield tomorrow afternoon. Is flattening a flaky Fiji side any real preparation for squaring up to the scary Springboks? We’ll soon find out.

As Gregor Townsend prepares to face a team who buried the Scots en route to their successful defence of the Rugby World Cup just over a year ago, where should we expect the double world champions to carry the most threat? And can the home side hope hurt the visitors? There’s always hope …

The return of the king

Finn Russell walks into most starting XVs. In Scotland’s case, he casually strolls into his rightful place as arch-schemer, playmaker and practiced wrecker of opposition defensive plans. Any team able to deploy Russell’s unique skillset will fancy their chances, regardless of opposition.

With Ben White in at scrum-half, the Scottish half-back pairing will be key to everything Townsend has planned for tomorrow’s contest. The emphasis will be on moving the ball quickly. Finding gaps in a solid wall of dark green. And doing the unexpected.

Scotland also boast a pair of centres who, if they can avoid the South African back row, are capable of killing teams with electrifying bursts and clever angles. If the Scots can wrestle enough possession for themselves, it could be a lot of fun.

Aggro from start to finish

Rassie Erasmus naming a 7-1 split on the bench for this game, something the Boks haven’t done since the World Cup Final, underlines exactly how South Africa intend to play. You don’t have seven forwards sitting in reserve, with just one back to call upon, unless your plan is to monster the opposition.

And, of course, the Springboks don’t merely bully and batter opponents. They look to grind them into dust by dominating them physically, mentally and – as a nice bonus – on the scoreboard. And it starts long before kick-off.

Take, for instance, centre Andre Esterhuizen taking a typically unsubtle swipe at the number of South African-born players in Gregor Townsend’s squad, noting the presence of stars like Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman as he declared: “I’d much rather have my 18 caps for the Springboks than 70 caps for a different country that I’m not actually born in …”

Duhan van der Merwe scored his 29th Scotland try in the win over Fiji. | Getty Images

The man makes a fair point about rugby’s nonsensically ‘flexible’ approach to nationality. But he was obviously trying to wind up his compatriots, in the hope of picking at any inferiority complex lurking deep beneath their surface swagger.

As ever, the first few hits/tackles/collisions/attempted murders of the game should be worth watching. If you’re wondering why the esteemed Sir Ian McGeechan gained such little traction for his idea that South Africa join and expanded Six Nations, just consider the strain on northern hemisphere hospitals, should this bunch be let loose on a more regular basis.

No Darcy, no party?

Van der Merwe is the obvious threat on one wing. But the absence of Darcy Graham, who failed a head injury assessment after taking a heavy knock in the act of scoring his FOURTH try last weekend, does present a problem for a Scotland side who will miss his first-class finishing.

The Edinburgh winger’s absence does, of course, open up an opportunity for Blair Kinghorn to impress out wide. Which in turn creates the gap for Tom Jordan to get his first start, not at the No. 10 spot where he plays so regularly for Glasgow, but at full-back. Having come off the bench to play well in that role last weekend, he’s earned the No. 15 jersey.

Bok brilliance

There are so many big names in the touring South Africa squad. Guys who have conquered the world through forceful and relentless application of their talents.

Erasmus, in naming his starting XV and replacements yesterday, wasn’t being boastful when he said: “This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two. So they know what it takes to perform at this level.”

All true. But it’s also fair to say that the Springboks boss hasn’t picked his most stellar collection of backs for this opening match of their autumn tour, with some huge names - Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende etc – held in reserve. Which kind of guarantees that the “other guys” will rip it up tomorrow, right?

Townsend isn’t taking anything for granted against a team who pride themselves as much on accuracy as they do raw power, pointing out: "When you think of the Springboks you think of physicality, but there's an extra dimension. They are very innovative around set-pieces, and they move the ball wide with pace. We expect an open game - and a game that will test us over every minute."