Gregor Townsend has named his starting XV and subs for the second Autumn Nations series clash against the Springboks at Murrayfield.

The Scotland squad to take on world champions South Africa at Murrayfield in their second match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series has been named.

Gregor Townsend’s side - who stormed to a 57-17 win over Fiji in Edinburgh last weekend - were comfortably beaten by the Springboks in their previous meeting during the pool stage of the World Cup in September last year.

Key duo Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn return for this fixture, with the former named as vice-captain. Top 14 and European Champions Cup winner Kinghorn is given the nod to start on the right wing and Duhan van der Merwe retains his place on the left wing. Huw Jones and captain Sione Tuipulotu combine once again in the centre. Glasgow’s Tom Jordan - fresh from his debut against the Pacific Islanders last weekend - has been selected at full-back with Ben White forming the half-back pairing with Russell.

It’s an all Glasgow back-row containing Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey with Edinburgh’s Grant Gilchrist joining Scott Cummings in the pack with Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and new dad Zander Fagerson in the front row.

Darcy Graham and Kyle Rowe miss out on selection through injury, while Ali Price and Adam Hastings drop out of the 23-man squad. Bath’s Josh Bayliss, Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie and Elliot Millar Mills of Northampton Saints are promoted to the bench.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Australian-born Dempsey - who has won 20 caps and established himself as a regular fixture in the Scots back row since switching international allegiance two years ago - said: “I’m itching for it. It’s the ultimate test. They’re the back-to-back defending champions, the best in the world. And they deserve to have that crown. They’re the ultimate litmus test in terms of being a professional rugby player.

“We’re at a point now where we want to see how much we’ve grown from the World Cup, from when we played them last time. They’re the best country for eight years straight. We’re not under any illusion about what’s coming, but we’re glad to have them here and glad to play against the best in the world.”

Here is the Scotland starting XV and substitutes for this weekend’s Autumn Nations Series test with South Africa at Murrayfield:

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (35) Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (20) Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (68) Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (73) Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (40) Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (48) Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (23) Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (21) Ben White – Toulon (22) Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (80) Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (42) Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (28) - Captain Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (51) Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby (53) Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (1)

Replacements

16. Dylan Richardson – The Sharks (4), 17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (33), 18. Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (5), 19. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (5), 20. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (7), 21. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (52), 22. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (7), 23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (6).