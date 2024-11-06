Gregor Townsend will be without the Edinburgh winger this weekend but could the Sale Sharks man be the man to fill his boots?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out of this Sunday’s Autumn Test Series clash with reigning world champions South Africa at Murrayfield.

The Edinburgh winger scored a sensational four tries in the 57-17 victory over Fiji last weekend but was taken off in the second half failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), meaning he could not return to the field. He then failed the subsequent two HIAs which mean he is automatically ruled out of the next match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Townsend could also be without fellow winger Kyle Rowe, who played at full-back against the Fijians, although the Scotland coach did say the Glasgow Warriors’ star had a chance to be fit for this weekend with his hamstring injury not as bad as it initially appeared. However, it may still be the case that Rowe isn’t risked and that could open to door for a player the Scotland fans are yet to see much of in a dark blue jersey.

Arron Reed, the 25-year old Sale Sharks winger, was named in the squad for the first time during the 2024 Six Nations having previously played for England at youth level and made his Scotland debut against Canada in the summer, scoring two tries in a 73-12 victory in Ottawa in his first of two caps so far.

We recently sat down with fellow NationalWorld colleagues James Copley (a Welsh supporter working for the Sunderland Echo) and Phil Bramley (a England supporter who is editor of the Derbyshire Times). Bramley is also a supporter of Sale Sharks and Reed is a player he is very familiar with, even going as far to say he reminds him of legendary Sale and England winger Jason Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Arron Reed is pint size gas. Sale tend to play him on one wing and Tom Roebuck on the other wing. They are very different players, Roebuck is big and tall, not quite as stacked as Duhan van der Merwe but he's in a similar sort of build. He's good in the air and wins a lot of high balls.

"Reedy is about five foot and a fag packet but he's like greased lighting, he goes around people for fun. He reminds me a bit of Jason Robionson although he doesn't have that kind of bulk or ability to knock people down in the tackle he steps off both feet and when he catches a ball he makes fantastic tries out of nothing.

“He's an X-factor player and I hope he gets his chance, if not in the big games then maybe in the middle game. He is one to watch, if you get him a chance and a little bit of space, and by that I mean two or three inches, he will absolutely step people and burn them on the outside. He's a real prospect I think."

Scotland host South Africa at Murrayfield this Sunday, November 10. The game is scheduled for a 4:10pm kick off and is sold out but will be broadcast live on TNT Sports for anyone who can’t make it to the match.