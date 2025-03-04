All of the information you require ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations home clash with Wales.

Scotland will aim to return to winning ways this weekend when they host Wales in their latest Six Nations clash.

After failing to build on an opening weekend win against Italy, Gregor Townsend’s have suffered consecutive defeats against Ireland and England to slip to third from bottom in the table, with only Italy and Saturday’s opponents sat beneath them. Significantly, Wales are the only side yet to pick up a win in this year’s Six Nations after emerging from meetings with France, Italy and Ireland with just a solitary bonus point to their name.

However, an improved display in the latter of those defeats should have acted as a warning sign to Scotland ahead of an eagerly anticipated affair this weekend. With a sold-out Murrayfield lying in wait, we take a look at all of the information you need as Scotland aim to kickstart their Six Nations campaign.

What is the latest team news ahead of Scotland v Wales?

Matt Currie, Nathan McBeth and Ben Muncaster are back in the Scotland squad for the game. Their call-ups came after Liam Crosbie and Jack Mann were ruled out with injuries and have since returned to their clubs. Scrum-half Ali Price and winger Ross McCann have also returned to Edinburgh. Following their improved performance in the 27-18 defeat to Ireland last month, Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt is not expected to make any changes to his side for the game at Murrayfield.

Who is the referee for Scotland v Wales?

Italian official Andrea Piardi will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s game. The 33-year-old debuted in a Six Nations fixture as an assistant for Scotland’s home clash with Wales in 2021 and actually made history in last year’s competition. After being named as an assistant for Six Nations games, Piardi became the first Italian official to referee in the competition when he oversaw Ireland’s home game with Wales.

Speaking at the time, he said: "I honestly haven't thought about it too much yet and maybe I don't feel so much the excitement of being the first Italian to referee a Six Nations match. But I think it's more the one linked to the achievement of a goal of mine, but also of all the sacrifices and efforts made by my family, my loved ones and the people who have been close to me. Then, for now, I am focused on the next URC game and so I’m concentrating on doing well in that one".

Piardi will be assisted by Australia’s Nic Berry and Italy’s Gianluca Gnecchi. France’s Eric Gauzins has been handed TMO duties at Murrayfield.

Are tickets still available for Scotland v Wales?

Unfortunately, no. Scottish rugby have confirmed the game is a complete sell-out, meaning over 67,000 supporters will be on hand to witness the latest clash between the two countries.

Where can I watch Scotland v Wales?

Yes, the entire game will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage gets underway from 4pm, 45 minutes before kick-off at Murrayfield. A live stream will also be available via the BBC iPlayer.

