The British and Irish Lions travel to Sydney for their latest tour match in the tour of Australia.

The British and Irish Lions head into Saturday’s tour match with the Waratahs looking to make it three wins in a week after seeing off the Reds and Western Force over the last seven days.

Andy Farrell’s men have produced two strong performances since their arrival in Australia - although the Lions head coach insisted there was room for improvement in all areas from his players after they claimed a 52-12 win against the Reds in midweek. Farrell has already shown he is willing to hand an opportunity to every player that is forming part of his squad as he works towards naming his starting XV for the first test with Australia later this month and his latest selection sees a trio of Scotland stars named in the backline as Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu and Blair Kinghorn are all handed starts.

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones (L) and Sione Tuipulotu will start for the Lions on Saturday. | SNS Group

There is also a place amongst the replacements for Ben White after the Toulon scrum-half was called into Farrell’s squad after Wales star Tomos Williams suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury in last weekend’s win against Western Force.

There was one major blow for the Lions after he confirmed the fractured forearm suffered by Elliot Daly in the midweek win has ruled the Saracens and England full-back out of the rest of the tour and he has now been replaced by club and international team-mate Owen Farrell, who will link up with the rest of the squad of Friday.

Where and where does Waratahs v British and Irish Lions take place?

Getty Images

The Lions latest tour match takes place on Saturday, July 5 and kick-off is at 11am BST. The meeting with the Waratahs will be held at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Can I watch the Waratahs v British and Irish Lions on television?

Yes, Sky Sports are showing every one of the Lions warm-up and test matches during their tour down under. They will be broadcasting live from Sydney on Saturday and their coverage will get underway at 10am via their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels. talkSPORT will have also live radio commentary of the match.

What has Andy Farrell said about Elliot Daly’s injury?

Getty Images

He told the Lions website: “It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s Tour is over. He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three Tours. Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”

Lions Tour Manager Ieuan Evans added: “To be a three-times tourist like Elliot means you have to be a world-class player over an extended period of time. But not only is Elliot a world-class player, he is also a wonderful Lion who is much-loved by his teammates and our fans. So we all feel for him right now. Both on and off the field, Elliot can be immensely proud of his contribution on this Tour of Australia. He will be sorely missed and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The British and Irish Lions XV v Waratahs

Blair Kinghorn has been picked on the wing for the Lions. | Getty Images

Backs: 15. Hugo Keenan 14. Mack Hansen 13. Huw Jones 12. Sione Tuipulotu 11. Blair Kinghorn 10. Fin Smith 9. Alex Mitchell

Forwards: 1. Pierre Schoeman 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie 3. Finlay Bealham 4. Tadhg Beirne 5. James Ryan 6. Henry Pollock 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan 17. Ellis Genge 18. Tadhg Furlong 19. Joe McCarthy 20. Scott Cummings 21. Jac Morgan 22. Ben White 23. Marcus Smith

