The Leicester Tigers’ prop ran out as a Scotland player for the first time at the national stadium in Edinburgh against Portugal in the Autumn Nations Series.

Will Hurd not only made his home debut for Scotland at the weekend but also got his first try in dark blue in what the Leicester Tigers’ prop has described as a special day for him and his family.

The 25-year old was first named in the senior Scotland squad during the Six Nations this year but had to withdraw through injury. He then finally won his first cap in the summer tour of North and South America against Canada.

The game against Portugal was the first time he got to experience the atmosphere at Murrayfield and, speaking after the match, he said: “I saw my family on the way out as I got off the bus, I can't put it into words, it was just so special for me and obviously, doing the anthem at the start as well, when the bagpipes cut out and everyone sort of keeps going. I can't put it into words, but it was very special.

“It's not often I score a try. I think that's probably my second ever professional try so I didn't really know what to do afterwards. Obviously, your family sort of walk up to you and go 'How did you celebrate?’ and I just sort of, I didn't know what to do

“I stood up and just sort of ran back. They said you should have celebrated, but maybe I missed an opportunity. It comes with experience, I guess, so next time.

“They [family] were just immensely proud.They don't really understand rugby as such, they're just sort of happy to see me scoring a try. I think that's the easier thing to sort of address, not if I've done well or not, so they were just immensely proud, as always. So that was a special thing to sort of see them after."

The former under 20 cap qualifies through his grandmother, who was from Stirling, although he himself was born and raised south of the border.

“My grandma passed away many moons ago now but just having that sort of resemblance, being able to represent her, I think she would have loved that. That's probably the biggest thing for her [mum] is being able to sort of say your granny would be up in heaven, looking down and delighted for it. So I think that's the big thing for me and her, having that sort of bond at each game of saying how proud she would be."

Now, he is setting his sights on staying in the national fold and potentially playing a part against Australia next weekend in their final test of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. That will also be Scotland’s final test of the year with the next set of fixtures coming around in February when the 2025 Six Nations Championship gets underway.

“I'm just keeping one foot in front of the other for now,” said Hurd. “So just taking each week as it goes but hopefully, if I'm selected next week, I'd just like to put in a good performance."