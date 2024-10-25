Schoolboy Eryk hooks into top prize in Edinburgh winter shore league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager Eryk Janik caught 15 fish to beat 28 men and win the first leg of the popular Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League.

The 15-year-old fishes Newhaven regularly and he used that knowledge for a total of 339 points to edge series organiser Ian Campbell (Falkirk) who had 19 fish for 329 points with Stephen Barrett (Edinburgh) third with 12 fish for 268 points.

Brian Hambling, who was fourth with 11 fish for 251 points, landed the longest fish, a dab of 26cm, and the match was fished at the east end of Newhaven Breakwater in an offshore wind and calm sea. A total of 189 fish were landed including whiting, dab, codling and sea scorpion.

Janik, a pupil at Trinity High in Edinburgh, who was fifth in the recent Colin McEwan Memorial match at Ravensheugh Beach in East Lothian, said he caught more fish but they were undersized and it was almost fish a chuck at one stage in the three-hour match.

The talented youngster fished a thin mackerel strip with a three-up rig and he said: “It was in the first 90 minutes when I caught most of the fish, and I did not have to cast far, a gentle chuck was all that was needed.

“Most of the fish I hooked were dabs and whiting. In fact, on my first cast I had a double of dab and whiting, and I had lots of under-sized fish on the night.”

The angler next to him had seven and, on the other side, the fisherman there had three. Eryk said: “He was fishing an event for the first time and I tried to help him out.”

Looking back, Eryk added: “Before the match I hoped to finish in the top ten. As the match went on it was hard not to catch fish and near the end, from what I was hearing on the breakwater, I thought I would be in the first two or three as I was fishing well, but did not think I would win.

“Ian (Campbell) announced the winners and shook my hand. He said it was a fantastic performance.”

Other results in top 15: 5, Alan Haggon, ten fish, 239 points; 6, Gordon Lyall, nine fish, 202cm; 7, Stuart Macfarlane nine fish, 191cm; 8, Chris Empson, eight fish, 177cm; 9, Lindsay Bell, seven fish, 159cm; 10, Dave McKervail, seven fish, 157cm; 11, Chris Anderson, seven fish, 157cm; 12, Graham Meadows, seven fish, 155cm; 13, Gus Brindle, six fish, 145cm; 14, Stuart Falconer, six fish, 144cm; 15, Chris Barrett, six fish, 140cm.

The next match in the series, sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre and Cox and Rawle, is on the beach at Joppa tonight (Friday, October 25) with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Promenade View EH15 2ES. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm. Pre-book only.

Elsewhere, Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick), who was second in the Colin Memorial Match, continued his run of form by winning the first leg of the winter league at Seacliff Beach with 17 fish, mostly cod and flat fish, for 395cm.

Former Scotland international, Chris Empson (Dunbar), was second with seven fish for 171cm and James Ogilvie (Haddington) third with six fish for 150cm.

Ten fished the pegged match on a wet night with a light swell and no wind in East Lothian and Shaun Gardner (North Berwick), who was fourth with three fish for 75cm, had the longest fish, a 38cm bass. The next match is on October 30 at avenue to be decided.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team launched their fund-raising drive for next year’s Home Internationals in Ireland and used it to appeal for fresh blood.

They promise to help anybody interested, even novices, and Kirsty Murray, who is sprearheading the fund-raising drive, confirmed that over £2,300 was raised at the event which attracted over 20 anglers despite the atrocious weather of high winds and driving rain.

Pottishaw Fishery near Whitburn was the venue and owner Fraser Thomson the host.

Murray is a relative newcomer herself, having only taken up fish three years ago, however, she was third in the Scottish Ladies National Championship this season, and made her debut for Scotland earlier this year when the Tartan team came fourth.

Dunfermline-based Murray added: “Fund-raising is essential for us as it is expensive to represent your country and, even more so, as we have to go to Ireland next year, but this drive for fresh talent is also essential as we want to encourage more women to join us.

“Our aim is to develop the Scotland team into one which really challenges. We are nice, friendly people. Come and have a cast with us.”

All anybody interested has to do is to contact any of the team through the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing Team Facebook page.

She added: “Anybody can be helped by coaches and all that is needed is a fishing rod, reel and floating line and we will sort them out from there, it won’t cost them a fortune. You will find a lot of helpful people in the team who will help you.

“Three years I have been fishing, and I don’t think I am amazing at it, but I do give the best I can to the sport and the team.”

She added: “Remember, fishing is fun and you can spend time with your friends, getting out in the fresh air, meeting new people and you can do this as a family. My whole family fish, my partner, daughters and son.”

Finally, the Scottish Youth National Champion for 2024 is Beck Lyon from Ayrshire who caught eight fish in the second heat at the Lake of Menteith for second place on the day.

With a fourth place finish in the first heat at Harelaw near Glasgow, he secured the title. Second overall was Aaron Kennedy (East Kilbride) and third was newcomer Cameron Deeb.

Entrants came from all over Scotland, from Inverness to Ayrshire, and team manager, James Litster, was encouraged to see two girls – Maria McGee (East Kilbride) and Eilidh Craig (Kinross) - in the total entry list of 26. Maria was equal 12th and Eilidh 21st.

Looking back, Ryan Taylor (Aberdeen) won heat one with Aaron Kenndy second and newcomer Tristian Olszewski (Rutherglen) third.

At the Lake of Menteith, in heat two, Jake Gilchrist (Dundee) emerged as top rod with 13 fish.

Six newcomers secured their first cap with the 2025 team and training and fund-raising now kicks-in before Scotland seek to secure gold at the Lake of Menteith near Aberfoyle in July 2025.

James Litster, the team manager, said training dates start on February with the first one being at Kingennie Resort which is a weekend stay over.

The others are at Burnhouse Lochan on Saturday, January 25 followed by Loch Insch on Saturday, March 8 and the final one at Kinross Fishery on Sunday, May 4.