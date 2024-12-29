Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cycling legend has provided an inspiring update amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Chris Hoy has provided a hopeful update on his cancer treatment after his devastating diagnosis earlier this year.

The 48-year-old from Edinburgh revealed in October that his prostate cancer is terminal. He has been given two to four years to live by doctors but he has not let it deter him, approaching the news with inspiring positivity and a will to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now speaking with Sky Sports, Hoy says he isn’t in any pain and he is in what he describes as a ‘best case scenario’ amid the current circumstances. He said: "I'm doing well. The best shape I've been in for over a year. I'm physically not in any pain at all.

"Treatment has worked really well, everything is stable and I couldn't have responded better to it. So basically in the current situation - the best-case scenario - I'm very grateful. It's been an unimaginable year. Eighteen months ago, if you told me this is what was coming up, you couldn't have imagined it, but that's life, isn't it?

"You get curveballs. It's how you deal with it, and how you make a plan and move forward. I've been so lucky to have genuinely amazing people around me, from family, friends, medical support, the general public.

"I still find hope. It doesn't mean that the hope is that I'm going to survive this, because I'm not. But the hope was, and has come true, that I'm back to living again, back to enjoying each day - because none of us know what's coming in the future, we have today and that's it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been able to get back to living again, which seemed so unlikely a year ago. So lean on your family, lean on your friends - focus on what you can do, focus on what you need to do as well. I think trying to let go of unnecessary stresses and worries and just focusing on the important ones and everything you can do today and there's still a lot of life left to be lived."

Hoy is on a mission to help up to 500,000 people check for prostate cancer. Prostate Cancer UK say the Cycling icon’s announcement has prompted around 300,000 men make a check online. He added: “For me, my purpose is spreading awareness about it, trying to get men to go and get checked.

"It's a very simple thing to deal with if you catch it early enough. I realise how far I've come now. There's no way I could have sat here talking to you six months ago. I would have been a gibbering wreck.

"The overall hope was that it would help people, not just people going through a cancer diagnosis. But that you can get through the most extreme situations and pop out the other end, whilst you still have hope and are able to live your life."