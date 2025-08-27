It’s a big blow for the Edinburgh-based club in SPFL League Two.

Edinburgh City have had an appeal to banish their 15-point deduction dismissed by the SPFL, it’s been confirmed.

The Meadowbank club in League Two were hit with a major points punishment at the beginning of August relating to an insolvency event and planned to appeal the decision. Amid the deduction, Michael McIndoe’s side have started life in the fourth tier this term with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

They have also been taking on KDM Evolution Trophy action in a busy August. That appeal has now been heard but the Citizens will remain on minus eight points after the SPFL kicked out their appeal, their nearest clubs to them being Stranraer and Elgin City on a point each.

Why Edinburgh City appeal has been booted out

An SPFL statement reads: “An SPFL Appeal Tribunal last night heard Edinburgh City’s appeal regarding the club’s 15-point deduction, which was recently imposed after the club suffered an insolvency event.

“The deduction was originally put in place after a provisional liquidator was appointed in respect of the club on July 22 this year in relation to an unpaid debt due by the club. Similar to administration, the appointment of a provisional liquidator is an insolvency event under SPFL Rules. The Appeal was dismissed by the independent panel and the 15-point deduction remains in place.”

Edinburgh City responded to the news with: “Edinburgh City FC can confirm that its appeal process against the penalty imposed by the SPFL has been unsuccessful. The club considers the matter closed, and no further comment will be made.”

McIndoe said after the appeal was lodged earlier this month: "We're not privy to what goes in the boardroom of this football club. We get paid to win football matches, coach, and that's what we're going to stick to. We're not going to comment on it because, respectfully, we don't know enough about it.

“We find ourselves at the bottom of the table but what we're going to do is win football matches. I cannot praise the players enough for the week they've had with the card they've been dealt. The message from Edinburgh City is we're here, we're up for the battle and we'll meet the challenge head on."