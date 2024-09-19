SPFL footballer arrested after £600k worth of cannabis discovered in suitcases

He signed for a Scottish club this summer | SNS Group

The player returned to Scottish football in the summer transfer window

An SPFL player has been arrested after the discovery of six-figures worth of cannabis.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged after £600k worth of cannabis was seized. The striker who currently plays for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship was detained and questioned by National Crime Agency officers.

He was arrested after 8am on Wednesday, according to STV. That comes after drugs worth in the estimated £600k region were discovered in suitcases by Border Force officers at Stansted Airport on September 2nd.

Two women aged 28 and 32 have also been arrested in connection with the drug bust. Drug importation offences are what they have been charged with, appearing before Chelmsford Magistrates and then bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1st.

Emmanuel-Thomas has been remanded in custody and it is anticipated he will appear before Carlisle Magistrates on September 19th. He is accused of importing class B drugs.

The striker started his career at English Premier League giants Arsenal, and was in and around their senior side amid loans to Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City. He left Arsenal permanently in 2011 for Ipswich Town, going on to play for Bristol City, QPR, MK Dons, Gillingham and PTT Rayong.

His first foray in Scottish football was with Livingston in 2020 and impressive form at Almondvale won him a move to Aberdeen the following year. The striker then left for Indian side Jamshedpur, returning to England earlier this year at Kidderminster Harriers and then moving to Scotland with Morton in the summer.