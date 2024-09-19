Hibs teen turning on style for Scotland after first-team promotion

Rudi Molotnikov embraces Martin Boyle as they celebrate a Hibs goal. | SNS Group

Academy chief thrilled to see Rudi ‘affecting games’ for Gray’s men

Rudi Molotnikov has been backed to impress for club and country after establishing himself in the Hibs first team at just 18 years of age. And the youngster has been cited as an example of gaffer David Gray’s willingness to take a punt on youth – despite being saddled with a ‘bloated’ squad of senior pros.

Molotnikov scored three goals in as many games for Scotland Under-19s over the most recent international break, including bagging a dramatic double as the Scots came from 2-0 down to draw with a star-studded Netherlands side. He then made his tenth start of the season for Hibs in Saturday’s first league win of the campaign, a convincing 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Hibs academy director Gareth Evans says the teenager fully deserves his place in Gray’s starting XI. And Evans believes Molotnikov’s physicality has been key to winning him a spot in a couple of different positions for the senior side.

“Rudi playing in the first team is obviously a big plus for the academy,” said Evans, the former Hibs forward adding: “He’s a player who has been with us since he was 10 years old, so it’s always good to see players come through the academy and been developed here.

“It’s great to see someone playing in the first team and not just making up the numbers, but actually affecting games and doing really well. On top of that he's been away with Scotland under-19s and performed really well, scoring two goals against Holland and other goals against Azerbaijan and the Faroe Islands.

“I think physically Rudi is ready. He's a strong boy for his age. His fitness has got a lot better over the last 12-18 months. He can physically handle the rough and tumble of the Scottish Premiership. Some of the boys maybe aren't as physically developed as Rudi is at the moment but hopefully that will come with the gym programmes that they're on.”

Praising Gray for showing faith in the next generation, Evans said: “Yeah, I think he's prepared to do that, and he's shown that with Rudi going into the team. I'm sure if anybody else is standing out in training and going over and training with the first team, if they do well, I'm sure that they'll be integrated within the first team squad.”

While Molotnikov is getting his minutes in the Scottish Premiership, other top prospects have been sent out on loan in search of experience, with Kanayo Megwa – a promising right back who found himself behind Lewis Miller and Chris Cadden on the depth chart – sealing a temporary move to Partick Thistle this week, Evans saying: “He’ll benefit from just going out and playing football at a really good level. Kanyo will be playing in the Championship in Scotland which is only one down from the Premier League so the more games he gets at that level the better he's going to be.

“If Kanayo was back here and he was behind others in the pecking order, you know, it might be hard for him to develop. What I mean is that he’d find it hard to get game time and actually experience it out on the pitch.

“So with him going to Partick, he’s got to integrate himself into the squad, he's got to find his way with the players in the dressing room and get to know them. It's all those little things that make up what you need to become a professional footballer.

“So hopefully Kanaya can go there and do as well as what he did at Airdrie last season. Then he can come back and put himself in a position to be able to be in the first team here.”