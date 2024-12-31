Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The driver has been arrested after the player was left lucky to be alive following the smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SPFL player has been taken into an Edinburgh hospital after a serious car crash.

Hamilton midfielder Ben Williamson was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary over the weekend, Accies beating Airdrie 3-2 on Saturday. Williamson sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Dunfermline and it will keep him out long-term, including the rest of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and the passenger, Williamson, was rushed to the Royal Infirmary in the capital for treatment. After starting his career at Rangers, the 23-year-old was out on loan at a number of SPFL clubs before joining Hamilton in January of this year.

Manager John Rankin said his player is lucky to be alive. He said to Lanarkshire Live: “First and foremost, the most important thing is that he is alive, that’s what I would say. Football and what it means for the squad is irrelevant when one of our players has been in a severe accident.

“My job and the players’ jobs right now are to make sure we can be as supportive to him as possible and help him in the long run. I don’t think we will see Ben again this season.

“Now we need to get around him and offer him the support he needs. They are a tight group and we will make sure that we go and spend time with him in the hospital. He needs us now more than ever to get him through a tough period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton had announced in a statement: “We are immensely saddened by the news of the injuries sustained by our player Ben Williamson in a road traffic accident. At this time, we cannot comment on the circumstances of the accident, but we shall support Ben appropriately and he has our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are very much with him at this difficult time.”

Rangers, through their ‘B’ team and academy account, sent a message of support. They said: “The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former Academy player, Ben Williamson, and his family at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Queensferry Road, Dunfermline after reports of a crash involving one vehicle at 6.25am on Sunday, 29 December, 2024. Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital. The 26-year-old driver was arrested and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."