Scotland are targeting success at the World Cup of Darts once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will hope to experience success in the World Cup of Darts this year - although they will have to overcome a fearsome looking England side made up of arguably the best two players in the sport.

Reigning world champion Luke Littler and current world number one Luke Humphries will represent the current holders as this year’s tournament gets underway in Frankfurt on Thursday. A whole host of the greatest players in world darts will feature over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With little time to go until Scotland go looking for a third World Cup win, we take a look at all of the information you require as the darting world focuses its attention on events in Frankfurt.

What is the format of the World Cup of Darts?

There are 40 nations taking part and each is made up of a two players. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been handed byes into the second round and they will await the winners of 12 groups. All games will be played as doubles matches and all group stages clashes are played over a best-of-seven legs format. The second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals will increase to best-of-15 legs and the final is played out over best-of-19 legs.

What is the prize money for the World Cup of Darts?

Getty Images

The total prize fund across the tournament amounts to £450,000, with the winning team taking home £40,000 per player and the runners-up collected a combined £50,000. Finishing in second and third place in the group stage will net teams £5,000 and £4,000 respectively with losing second round teams rewarded with £9,000. Beaten quarter-finalists secure £20,000 and those who fall in the semi-finals are handed £30,000.

Who is representing Scotland at the World Cup of Darts?

Getty Images

Scotland will believe they have one of the strongest teams in the tournament with Gary Anderson and Peter Wright set to represent the country in Germany. Between them, the duo have four World Championship wins and can boast a combined 16 PDC premier event wins throughouth their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is representing each country at the World Cup of Darts?

Received byes to the second round: England (Luke Humphries and Luke Littler) Wales (Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price) Scotland (Gary Anderson and Peter Wright). Northern Ireland (Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney)

Group A: Netherlands (Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen), Italy (Michele Turetta and Massimo Dalla Rosa), Hungary (Gyorgy Jehirszki and Gergely Lakatos)

Group B: Belgium (Mike de Decker and Dimitri van den Bergh), Latvia (Madars Razma and Valters Melderis), Philippines (Lourence Ilagan and Paolo Nebrida)

Group C: Germany (Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko), Portugal (Jose de Sousa and Bruno Nascimento), Singapore (Paul Lim and Phuay Wei Tan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group D: Republic of Ireland (William O'Connor and Keane Barry), Gibraltar (Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt), China (Xiaochen Zong and Lihao Wen)

Group E: Poland (Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski), South Africa (Cameron Carolissen and Devon Petersen), Norway (Cor Dekker and Kent Joran Sivertsen)

Group F: Canada (Matt Campbell and Jim Long), Malaysia (Tengku Shah and Tan Jenn Ming), Denmark (Denjamin Drue Reus and Andreas Hyllgaardhus)

Group G: Sweden (Jeffrey de Graaf and Oskar Lukasiak), Lithuania (Darius Labanauskas and Mindaugas Barauskas), France (Thibault Tricole and Jacques Labre)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group H: Austria (Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez), Spain (Daniel Zapata and Ricardo Fernandez), Australia (Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock)

Group I: United States (Danny Lauby and Jules van Dongen), Hong Kong (Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee), Bahrain (Sadeq Mohamed and Hasan Bucheeri)

Group J: Czech Republic (Karel Sedlacek and Petr Krivka), India (Nitin Kumar and Mohan Goel), Chinese Taipei (Teng Lieh Pupo and An-Sheng Lu)

Group K: Croatia (Pero Ljubic and Boris Krcmar), Japan (Ryusei Azemoto and Tomoya Goto), Switzerland (Stefan Bellmont and Alex Fehlmann)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group L: Finland (Teemu Harju and Marko Kantele), New Zealand (Haupai Puha and Mark Cleaver), Argentina (Jesus Salate and Victor Guillin)

Have Scotland won the World Cup of Darts?

Yes, twice! Anderson and Wright will head into this year’s tournament looking to replicate their 2019 triumph after they claimed a 3-1 win against Ireland in the final. Wright was also part of a victorious Scotland side two years later as he partnered Peter Henderson in a 3-1 final win against Austria.

Your next sport read: Teen prospect Jordy Loftus jets in to sign for the Edinburgh Monarchs