70 per cent of Scottish drivers believe car technology will reduce collisions

From self-driving cars, electric vehicles, blind spot detection, ISA technology and more, the automotive industry is always looking for the next major upgrade.

Car technology has also developed further ways of improving road safety and safer driving practice. A new study on car safety by law firm Slater and Gordon found that 70 per cent of Scottish drivers agree that car technology is a major factor in reducing car collisions.

With car technology becoming more normalised on Scotland’s roads, drivers are becoming more familiar with technological features that can contribute to car safety. However, are we becoming too complacent and depending on our vehicles to ensure we get from A to B safely?

For example, ISA, Intelligent Speed Assistance, has been available since 2015 and is mandatory in all new cars sold in the EU from 2022. ISA provides drivers with a speed limit detection in their car system, encouraging drivers to stay within local speed limits. ISA systems use a combination of speed map data and satellite global positioning to recognise the necessary data.

The research revealed that although 60 per cent of Scottish drivers would feel comfortable driving a car with ISA, almost two thirds of Scottish drivers are not familiar with the technology and what it specifically means as a feature in cars, highlighting the need for greater awareness of its life-saving potential.

Stuart Cochran, Principal Lawyer and Head of Personal Injury at Slater and Gordon, adds: “There are many car technologies available now that play a key part in ensuring safer roads and safer driving, such as ISA technology.

“It's fair to say we are still in the early stages of adoption with the new UK policy only being introduced last year. However, as the data shows, there is optimism around its potential for creating safer roads, and the main priority for the next few years is to make sure drivers are aware of why these car technologies are in place, so they can feel truly comfortable when they do use cars with these systems in the future.

“In my experience of supporting clients who have been involved in car collisions, speeding is sadly all too often a factor in causing these.

“Whilst the development of car technologies is a positive one and another step in the right direction for reducing car collisions, it is something we can’t depend on solely. It still remains a responsibility that all drivers must keep vigilant.”