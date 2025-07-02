Top Chef Dean Banks showcases best of Scotland at Loch Tay

Renowned Scottish chef patron Dean Banks was cooking up a storm at Loch Tay Highland Lodges near Killin last week as part of Largo Leisure Holiday’s ‘Carry on Cooking’ campaign.

The campaign, which was launched earlier this year, is designed to help holiday makers and families get the most out of their self-catering accommodation with easy to cook nutritious, delicious recipes.

Dean, who owns six restaurants in Scotland and was a finalist on the hit BBC One cooking show Professional MasterChef, spent the day cooking several dishes in one of the 2-bedroom signature lodges overlooking Loch Tay.

The first meal was cooked from scratch using simple supermarket ingredients. In just 40-minutes, Dean had cooked a delicious dish of Harissa lamb, minted lamb potatoes and a Greek salad, using the lodges well equipped kitchen.

Dean Banks cooking at Loch Tay

The second two dishes were from Dean’s range of luxury food kits which anyone can order and have delivered to their home or for a treat whilst on holiday at one of Largo Leisure’s six Scottish holiday parks. These fine dining kits are the perfect combination of culinary artistry, passion and practicality and super quick and easy to cook in a holiday lodge or caravan.

Dean demonstrated how easy it is to prepare a delicious 3-course meal using his ‘Best of Land and Sea’ meal kit featuring Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing, Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce and a Dry-Aged Beef Sirloin, XO Sauce, Seared Seasonal Greens & Smoked Mayonnaise.

For his third dish Dean showed off the newest edition to his Haar at Home meal kits with the luxurious Seafood Boil Kit. The kit includes everything you need to create your very own seafood boil experience whilst on holiday: dive into mussels, fresh prawns and brown crab; succulent smoked sausage; roasted veggies; potatoes simmered away in the broth that's absolutely bursting full of flavour; and super rich and delicious spiced butter for dipping! It even includes a paper tablecloth, aprons, bibs and seafood tools so that you can enjoy the authentic seafood boil experience.

The hardworking team at Loch Tay Highland Lodges were invited along as Dean’s guests to enjoy the amazing seafood feast he prepared with one ‘describing it as the best day at work ever’, and another one of the team experiencing seafood for the very first time.

Dean’s day at Loch Tay Highland Lodges was captured on camera and will be released as a series of cooking tutorials and top cooking tips on Largo Leisure’s social media channels as part of the ‘Carry on Cooking’ campaign.

Dean commented: “I wanted to be part of this campaign to show just how quickly and easy it is to prepare really great meals in a self-catering holiday home. It doesn’t have to be time consuming or expensive, you just need a few ingredients you can get at pretty much any supermarket to create delicious meals all the family can enjoy. I have given some tips on what you can cook when glamping if you only have access to a firepit or BBQ, what you can create on a 2-ring hob without an oven and my favourite quick dessert Banoffee Pie.

“This was my first time at Loch Tay Highland Lodges and the views from the lodge were absolutely stunning. It certainly provided the perfect backdrop for cooking and enjoying some fantastic Scottish seafood. Out meal kits are designed to be quick and easy to prepare so perfect for when you are on holiday but want a bit of a treat. I hope the tutorials and top tips will provide people going on self-catering holidays with some culinary inspiration.”

Marketing Director Rachel Mabbs added: “We launched the campaign to try and shine on a light on why self-catering holiday’s don’t have to mean spending a lot of money on takeaways or settling for convenience food. We are so grateful to Dean for giving up his time to help make our guests feel more confident in preparing meals during their stays without spending a fortune on shopping and hours debating what to cook. I can’t wait to see the cooking tutorials on our socials and hope to pick up a few tips myself.”

Largo Leisure have worked with a number of influencers as part of the campaign and will be creating and releasing a digital recipe book exclusively for guests later this year.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the Dean Banks ‘Carry on Cooking' series, follow:

