The Edinburgh Castle Concerts get underway this week, with indie rock band the Kaiser Chiefs kicking things off on Friday.

This year sees the English band celebrate 20 years since they released their first album Employment when they burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s.

The Kaiser Chiefs gig marks the first in a series of castle concerts which also includes Marti Pellow, Il Divo, Ludovico Einaudi and a special Harry Potter concert featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kaiser Chiefs show at Edinburgh Castle.

The first of the band’s two shows in Scotland this July, the Kaiser Chiefs will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Friday, July 4. | Contributed

Who are the Kaiser Chiefs?

Hailing from Leeds, the Kaiser Chiefs rose to prominence in 2004 with a series of hit singles, before releasing their March 2005 album Employment which featured fan favourite tracks Every Day I Love You Less and Less and I Predict a Riot. The band would go on to sell around three-million copies of the album before releasing a further seven albums over the next two decades.

Other hit singles include Ruby, Oh My God, The Angry Mob, Everything Is Average Nowadays and Never Miss a Beat.

When is the Kaiser Chiefs gig at Edinburgh Castle?

Kaiser Chiefs will play at Edinburgh Castle on Friday, July 4 with gates opening at 6.45pm. Kaiser Chiefs are set to take to the stage at 9pm with the gig set to finish at 10.30pm.

Are there still tickets available and how much are they?

Yes, you can still get Kaiser Chiefs tickets via the Ticketmaster website, with prices starting at around £56 plus fees.

Who is supporting the Kaiser Chiefs?

Brighton band Youth Sector will play a 30 minute set starting at 8pm. There will then be an intermission before the main act at 9pm.

What is the weather forecast?

Friday, July 4 is set to be overcast for the majority of the day with a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. The chance of rain drops to 40 per cent by 7pm but taking a waterproof with you might not be a bad idea. The temperature is set to be 16C during the concert.

What else do I need to know?

According to Ticketmaster, the event is for over 14s only and visitors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No alcohol can be brought into the venue but there will be licensed bars on site. Be sure to wear warm, waterproof clothing (as required) and sturdy footwear.

The esplanade is reached via a steep slope and concert seating is tiered. Sitting high in the grandstands is not recommended if you have vertigo, breathing difficulties or a heart complaint. Edinburgh Castle is a no smoking venue and bottled drinks over 500ml cannot be brought into the arena.