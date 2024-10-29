Scottish music icon Marti Pellow has announced a massive outdoor gig in Edinburgh next summer.

The former frontman of Wet Wet Wet will perform at Edinburgh Castle’s famous Esplanade on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

No stranger to the Capital, it will be the third time the Clydebank-born singer has played at the legendary venue in the heart of the city, but his first time as a solo artist.

Returning to Auld Reekie as part of his Love Is All Around tour, this much-anticipated gig will see Marti performing all the hits from his back catalogue, including tracks like Love Is All Around, Wishing I Was Lucky, Goodnight Girl and Sweet Little Mystery.

Speaking ahead of the gig, the 59-year-old singer said: “I’ve had the privilege of playing some iconic shows at Edinburgh Castle, but this one is going to be something special. Third time’s the charm! See you all there for one big Marti party.”

With a career spanning decades, Marti has cemented himself as one of the most beloved voices in British music. As the frontman of Wet Wet Wet and through his successful solo career, he has touched millions with his unmistakable sound and ability to connect with audiences. From chart-topping singles to heartfelt ballads, his voice remains as powerful and moving as ever.

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music, said: “We are delighted to have Marti coming back to play at Edinburgh Castle next year. It’s sure to be an incredible Saturday night up there, celebrating all of Marti’s hits from his outstanding career… as they say ‘no Marti, no party’!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10am from Ticketmaster.co.uk