Ska-pop legends Madness kick off this year's Castle Concerts series on Friday, July 5. As well as performing tracks from their latest album, the much-loved band will also perform some of their greatest hits from a career spanning over four decades – including Our House, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love.

If you’re heading along to the gig, here’s everything you need to know about Madness at Edinburgh Castle...

Who are Madness?

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture

Throughout their career, Madness have had one No.1 UK Official Charts No.1 album, 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

When do Madness play Edinburgh Castle?

Madness will play Edinburgh Castle on Friday, July 5.

What time do the doors open, and when does the gig start?

These are the estimated start times: Gates open - 6.45pm; Support act - 7.30pm; Headliner - 8.15pm; End - 10.30pm.

Who is supporting Madness?

TBC.

Has the setlist been released?

An official setlist hasn’t been released yet, but based on recent shows, here’s what the Madness setlist could be: One Step Beyond, Embarrassment, The Prince, C'est la vie, NW5, My Girl, The Sun and the Rain, Hour of Need, Wings of a Dove, Lovestruck, Run for Your Life, Bed and Breakfast Man, Shut Up, Round We Go, Mr. Apples, Highway to Hell, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Our House, It Must Be Love, Madness, Night Boat to Cairo.

Can you still get tickets?

There are a few seats still available on www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Some standing may become available via Ticketmaster's resale system.

What’s the weather going to be like?

At the moment the forecast is dry and cloudy with highs of 14C, but knowing the Edinburgh weather, this could change. Keep an eye on the weather forecasts on the day on the Met Office's website, or on your mobile app.

What is the venue's advice for concert attendees?

Be sure to wear warm, waterproof clothing (as required) and sturdy footwear. The esplanade is reached via a steep slope and concert seating is tiered. Sitting high in the grandstands is not recommended if you have vertigo, breathing difficulties or a heart complaint. Edinburgh Castle is a no smoking venue. Alcohol and bottled drinks over 500ml cannot be brought into the arena. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there going to be any road closures?