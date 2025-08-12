2Moreish get boost as Scots DJ Nicky Nally spins new Get Up Stand Up single on her We Love Sundays show on Tik Tok

The popular show is co hosted with Mandy Mo called the track a belter that was created by 2Moreish Scots Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull

Nicky Nally is classed as a great in the world of superstar DJs as her popularity has grown and recently played Colourfest at Braehead in Glasgow.

She spotted the new 2Moreish track on Tik Tok and instantly loved Get Up Stand Up and was later in contact with 2Moreish singers Craig and Debbz and said she would love to add the track to her playlist.

Nicky then offered the track to be on her list for her popular Tik Tok show We Love Sundays which she runs with MC Mandy Mo to huge audience figures

Craig and Debbz contacted Kirk Turnbull, who co wrote the popular Dance track which he also produced, and Kirk said: "Nicky knows me we are good friends."

2Moreish was named and created by Kirk, Craig and Debbz as well as the new music release Get Up Stand Up which has been noted as creating huge waves in the world of Dance music and through DJ Pools overseas in Europe and USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and is going strong with the opening lyrics 'Angel Take Me To Heaven' which blonde Debbz wrote in Czech Republic when Kirk asked Debbz to think about her father 'Billy' whom recently passed away and was laid to rest a few days before Craig and Debbz flew over to Kirk at his QFX Studios

The hook and melody were also tested when the couple were recently seen playing the track during the recent Heatwave on Portobello beach drawing huge crowds whom were all seen singing and dancing to the dance hit

2Moreish also have a follow up music track in the pipeline with vocals all laid down and soon will be given the final mix with Kirk in the studio

Aside of this Kirk has been touring with Scots Dance music legends QFX and is set to reunite with Craig and Debbz before his next gig in Ireland and the Scots couple are working on scripts for the new TV Sitcom All Together Tavern before filming commences in October and are in talks to return to Moreish TV very soon and keep an eye out for Nicky Nally and Mandy Mo at live events and festivals and they will return on their We Love Sundays Tik Tok show Sunday just after 4pm and all this as we await to see 2Moreish live as the song keeps growing in popularity

2Moreish Get Up Stand Up released on Epidemic Records and available on all major Download Sites now