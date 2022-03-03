Taking place from August 10th to 14th 2022, Boardmasters is a three-day festival in Cornwall.

You can find the festival’s music and camping at Watergate Bay and the surfing, shopping, and beach activities on Fistral Beach.

The line up was announced in early March, along with other key facts about Boardmasters.

Boardmasters tickets are already on sale. Photo: Alex Rawson (Boardmasters Festival).

Here’s what you need to know.

Boardmasters 2022 line up

The headliners are George Ezra on Friday, Disclosure on Saturday, and Kings of Leon in Sunday.

The beachside festival attracts thousands of people from across the UK and abroad. Photo: Alex Rawson (Boardmasters Festival).

Also taking to the stage are Damian Marley, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Declan McKenna, Tom Grennan, and the Wombats.

There are ten stages in total, with plenty of musicians, bands, DJs, and other performers to fill the three-day event.

How to get tickets for Boardmasters 2022

Tickets are already on sale for the beach-side festival, with most camping tickets already sold out.

You can still buy three-day event tickets without camping starting from £260 or single day tickets starting from £86.

There are also glamping and boutique ticket options available on the ticket website.

Can you camp at Boardmasters 2022?

There are both camping and glamping options available from Wednesday through Sunday at Boardmasters.