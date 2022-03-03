Boardmasters 2022: Boardmasters line up, how to get tickets, and more
With tickets already selling fast, move quickly if you want to attend the beachside festival in Cornwall this summer.
Taking place from August 10th to 14th 2022, Boardmasters is a three-day festival in Cornwall.
You can find the festival’s music and camping at Watergate Bay and the surfing, shopping, and beach activities on Fistral Beach.
The line up was announced in early March, along with other key facts about Boardmasters.
Here’s what you need to know.
Boardmasters 2022 line up
The headliners are George Ezra on Friday, Disclosure on Saturday, and Kings of Leon in Sunday.
Also taking to the stage are Damian Marley, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Declan McKenna, Tom Grennan, and the Wombats.
There are ten stages in total, with plenty of musicians, bands, DJs, and other performers to fill the three-day event.
How to get tickets for Boardmasters 2022
Tickets are already on sale for the beach-side festival, with most camping tickets already sold out.
You can still buy three-day event tickets without camping starting from £260 or single day tickets starting from £86.
There are also glamping and boutique ticket options available on the ticket website.
Can you camp at Boardmasters 2022?
There are both camping and glamping options available from Wednesday through Sunday at Boardmasters.
With a wealth of other beachy activities, including surfing, there’s plenty to keep attendees entertained even when the stages are quiet.