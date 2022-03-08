Lady Gaga has announced her new tour dates after six shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-time Grammy award-winner will appear in 14 cities worldwide in The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour 2022.

The 35-year-old singer and actress will now perform twice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as in venues across Europe and the USA.

Here’s when the new tour dates are and how to get tickets for Lady Gaga’s Chromatic Ball tour.

Lady Gaga Tour 2022 Chromatic Ball dates

A second date has been added in London, and the tour now includes eight more cities - Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Arnhem.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20th, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images.

The tour will run from July 17 to September 10, beginning in Dusseldorf in Germany and ending in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of tour dates:

- July 17th: Düsseldorf. Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena- July 21th: Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena- July 24th: Paris, Stade de France- July 26th: Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome- July 29th and 30th: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium- August 6th: Toronto, Rogers Centre- August 8th: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park- August 11th: East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium- August 15th: Chicago, Wrigley Field- August 19th: Boston, Fenway Park- August 23th: Dallas, Globe Life Field- August 26th: Atlanta, Truist Park- September 8th: San Francisco, Oracle Park- September 10th: Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

How much are Lady Gaga tickets?

Tickets for the original six shows announced before the pandemic in New York, Chigaco, Boston, Toronto, London and Paris are still valid, with more still available.

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures.

Tickets for newly added tour dates go on sale on Friday March 11th and the prices will vary depending on location, but tickets for the London shows start from £176 via Ticketmaster.

For all shows in the USA, one dollar, or 76p, from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, a charity created by the singer and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which focuses on helping young people and community relations.

What is the Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball tour?

The tour is linked to her sixth studio album and her sixth consecutive number one album, released in 2020, and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

In 2021, Gaga released a remix version of Chromatica, called Dawn Of Chromatica, and featured further collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and Mura Masa.It was also previously announced that she will introduce the EE Rising Star segment at this year's Bafta film awards, where she is nominated in the best actress in a leading role catgory for House Of Gucci.