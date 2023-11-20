1 . Idlewild

Formed in Edinburgh in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have since released nine albums. The band started out with a punk indie rock sound, gradually maturing their sound and gaining a larger audience, with their third album 'The Remote Part' providing a major breakthrough and seeing them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including 'American English' and 'You Held the World in Your Arms'. Other hits include 'When I argue I see shapes', 'Love Steals Us from Loneliness' and 'No Emotion'. Idlewild played their first show on 16 January 1996, at the Subway Club in Edinburgh to a crowd of 30 friends. Photo: promo pic