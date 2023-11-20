Edinburgh may not be the place which first springs to mind when you think of music, but some of the country’s finest musicians hail from the city – and some of the biggest hits.
Covering all genres, from rock and pop to folk and hip-hop, we have compiled a list of the 10 best music acts which come from Edinburgh. Take a look through our gallery and let us know if you agree with the choices.
1. Idlewild
Formed in Edinburgh in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have since released nine albums. The band started out with a punk indie rock sound, gradually maturing their sound and gaining a larger audience, with their third album 'The Remote Part' providing a major breakthrough and seeing them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including 'American English' and 'You Held the World in Your Arms'. Other hits include 'When I argue I see shapes', 'Love Steals Us from Loneliness' and 'No Emotion'. Idlewild played their first show on 16 January 1996, at the Subway Club in Edinburgh to a crowd of 30 friends. Photo: promo pic
2. The Proclaimers
Edinburgh-born, Fife-raised twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid formed folk-rock band The Proclaimers in 1983, releasing their debut album This is the Story in 1987, and have since gone onto record a further 11 albums, selling more than five million albums worldwide, thanks to hits including '500 miles', I'm on My Way', 'Sunshine on Leith', 'Let's Get Married', 'Letter from America' and 'Streets of Edinburgh'.
Picture Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Finley Quaye
Finley Quaye broke into the charts in 1997 thanks to his critically acclaimed double platinum debut album Maverick A Strike, which included hit singles 'Even After All', 'Sunday Shining' and 'Your Love Gets Sweeter'. The soulful reggae artist has since recorded a further six albums and worked with William Orbit, Beth Orton, Tricky and Iggy Pop. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON
4. Shirley Manson
Stockbridge born and raised musician and actor Shirley Manson is best known as the lead singer of the American alternative rock band Garbage, whose hits include 'Stupid Girl' and 'I'm Only Happy When it Rains'. The former Broughton High School pupil's breakthrough came when she performed backing vocals and keyboards for the band Goodbye Mr Mackenzie. Manson also released a solo album under the name Angelfish. In her acting career, Manson played a liquid metal T-1001 Terminator named Catherine Weaver in the second season of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Photo: GettyImages. Photo: FRED TANNEAU