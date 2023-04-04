News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Castle Concerts 2023: Dermot Kennedy announces huge open air gig in Edinburgh this summer

Singer-songwriter joins line-up for Edinburgh Castle Concerts series

By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

Irish musician Dermot Kennedy has announced an open-air gig in Edinburgh this summer. The chart-topping singer-songwriter will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 13. Kennedy’s concert will be the sixth and final show in the summer Edinburgh Castle Concerts series, which will also feature gigs from huge acts like The Who, Rod Stewart and The Lumineers.

Kennedy is best known for folk pop songs such as ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’. Last year, he released his second studio album ‘Sonder’, featuring hit singles like ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something to Someone’. The BRIT award nominee said: ‘I’m so excited to announce two more shows this summer, in Edinburgh and Scarborough. These venues are so magical and I know these shows are going to be special.’

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, April 3 at 10am. They can be bought via Ticketmaster.

Dermot Kennedy will play to Edinburgh audiences for the sixth and final gig of the Edinburgh Castle Concerts 2023 series.Dermot Kennedy will play to Edinburgh audiences for the sixth and final gig of the Edinburgh Castle Concerts 2023 series.
