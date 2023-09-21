Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five top comedians who have appeared on hit BBC TV show ‘Live at the Apollo’ are due to appear in Edinburgh over the next two months.

Ria Lina will appear at Monkey Barrel Comedy Club in Blair Street on October 11, with Ignacio Lopez also due to appear there on November 8. Three other Live at the Apollo comedians will be on stage at the Stand Comedy Club in York Place, with Esther Manito appearing on October 18, Alfie Brown on November 24 and Helen Bauer on November 29.

Here is all you need to know about the five Live at the Apollo comedians coming to Edinburgh in October and November.

The five Live at the Apollo comedians coming to Edinburgh, clockwise from left - Ria Lina, Ignacio Lopez, Alfie Brown, Helen Bauer and Esther Manito. Photos supplied by Flick Morris PR.

Ria Lina

In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist, Ria Lina has had a ‘Riawakening’ and sees the world differently. In this, her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

Fearless, provocative, and very funny, Ria Lina is the only Filipina comedian in British stand-up and a hugely admired talent in the comedy industry. Her extensive list of credits includes Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week, Lovestruck High, Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction, House of Games, The Last Leg and Celebrity Mastermind.

She appears at Monkey Barrel Comedy Club on Wednesday, October 11 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Ignacio Lopez

Spain’s best export, Ignacio Lopez scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about clashing cultures and never fitting in. In 2009, from his derelict flat in South Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, in Los Angeles, unfortunately he didn’t have money, transport, or a place to stay. Sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious, globe-trotting story about music, comedy, and cock-ups, Ignacio skewers Britain and Spain with an armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs. Expect observational stand-up, wicked humour, and sharp lines, from the exotic outsider comedian with over 100 million video views online.

He will appear at Monkey Barrel Comedy Club on Wednesday, November 8 at 8pm. Tickets are available here.

Esther Manito

Esther Manito is furious. Furious at the state of the world, at being considered dead at 40, at online comments. And, in her brand new stand-up show, she’s furiously funny. Anger is not a good quality in a woman (scorned or otherwise). Or so Esther has always been told. When a woman is angry, she’s labelled ‘hysterical’ or ‘hormonal’. When a man’s enraged, he’s praised for being ‘passionate’ and ‘opinionated’. In Hell Hath No Fury, Esther is at her most passionate and opinionated. She’s tried to keep a lid on it, but a coat rack has tipped her over the edge. It has far too many coats on it and it’s definitely not a metaphor for anything else. As seen and heard on Live at the Apollo, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Hypothetical, The Prank Podcast Show, The News Quiz and Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life.

She will be at the Stand Comedy Club at 8pm on Wednesday, October 18. Tickets are available here.

Alfie Brown

In his new show, award winning comedian Alfie Brown is showing signs that he probably can't have a healthy relationship and proceeding down the road with him would be emotionally dangerous. But what are these signs? Alfie Brown is the most hated man in an internet forum that he is not even the main subject of. But perhaps reading the worst things about yourself can be an educational experience? Is the digital age turning us bad, or is it merely shining a light on the bad previously unseen?

He will be on stage at the Stand on Sunday, November 24 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Helen Bauer