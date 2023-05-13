Eurovision fans in Edinburgh rejoice! A list of the top places to watch the annual music competition in the UK have been revealed and three venues in the Capital have been named amongst the best.

The list was compiled using research carried out by Betway Casino, which measured venues' popularity using social media hashtags as well as Google and TripAdvisor reviews. And fans of Eurovision in Edinburgh will be thrilled to know that multiple city centre venues and parties have been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Boom Bang A Bang party which kicks off at the Grassmarket Community Centre in Candlemaker Row tonight at 7.30pm came in second place, behind the Barbican Centre in Central London. The sold-out event is set to go on until 1am and will see hundreds gather to watch the Eurovision Song Contest live on a big screen. With arrival drinks, snack platters and games included in ticket prices, the event sounds deserving of its top spot on the list.

The Eurovision 2023 final will be screened at venues in Edinburgh

Most Popular

The Three Sisters, which describes itself as ‘the place to be’ for Eurovision 2023 celebrations, has also been named on the list. Coming in at number eight, the Cowgate venue's watch party is also sold out. It promises to be a night to remember, with fancy dress encouraged and drinks included with tickets. There is also set to be a performance by Abba tribute band Voyage after the show.

And Edinburgh's Vue Cinema ranked in ninth place, with the grand final set to be screened from 7.30pm until midnight. And those who haven’t planned ahead for Eurovision will be pleased to know that there are still plenty of tickets available for the Omni Centre cinema's event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best places to watch Eurovision in the UK

Other Scottish venues to make the list included Glasgow’s Everyman Cinema and Committee Room No.9, which came in in joint fifth place and joint eighth place respectively. Wales Millenium Centre in Cardiff was ranked in third place, Liverpool Royal Court in fourth, and Manchester’s The Refuge and Belfast’s Queen’s Film Theatre joined the Glasgow cinema in fifth place.