Phoebe Bridgers tour: How to get Phoebe Bridgers tickets in Glasgow and how much are Phoebe Bridgers tickets?

Here’s how to get your hands on tickets for the American singer-songwriter’s UK tour.

By Rachael Davies
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:30 pm

California-born Phoebe Bridgers is coming to the UK for a headline tour, as well as playing at two British festivals during the summer, Latitude and Glastonbury.

The tour celebrates her 2020 album, Punisher, which was released during lockdown and therefore hasn't had a live tour yet.

Popular songs include Grammy-nominated Kyoto, ICU, and I Know The End.

Phoebe Bridgers performs onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard.

The upcoming tour is Bridgers’ first European dates for the album.

Here’s all you need to know about where the singer-songwriter will be playing and how to get tickets.

Phoebe Bridgers UK tour 2022

Phoebe Bridgers while attending Billboard Women in Music 2022. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard.

There are four tour dates in Bridgers’ UK tour, kicking off with an evening in Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Here are all the UK dates:

- Wednesday June 2nd: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow- Sunday June 26th: O2 Academy, Birmingham- Saturday July 23rd: O2 Apollo, Manchester

- Sunday July 24th: O2 Apollo, Manchester- Tuesday July 26th: O2 Academy Brixton, London

How to get Phoebe Bridgers tickets in Glasgow

Tickets will go on sale for wide release at 10am on Friday March 11th.

A presale took place from 10am on March 9th for customers on the O2 mobile network, which sold out on the day.

Unlike the other dates, Glasgow tickets for Bridgers’ tour are not sold on Ticketmaster.

Instead, you can find them on SeeTickets and Tickets Scotland.

How much are Phoebe Bridgers tickets?

General release tickets for all UK dates apart from Glasgow are available via Ticketmaster here.

Prices start from £28.59.

