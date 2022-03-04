Glastonbury 2022: Line-up, Glastonbury 2022 dates and Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale details (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

The UK’s staple music festival will return to the fields of Glastonbury in England in summer 2022, with fans flocking to the festival in their thousands from all over the country.

After the coronavirus pandemic brought Glastonbury and so many other British festivals to a pause over the past two years, the festival will whir back into life in late June as the details of other major festivals like Boardmasters, Wireless and Latitude emerge.

Only the biggest and best bands and artists get to feature in headlining slots at Glastonbury, with previous Glastonbury headliners including Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Metallica, Pulp and Stormzy.

Organisers have now revealed the headliners on Glastonbury 2022’s line-up,with major acts once again set to take to the Pyramid Stage this year.

So here’s who is on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up, who the festival’s headliners are and when the last remaining Glastonbury 2022 tickets will become available in ticket resales.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

This year, Glastonbury will kick off on Wednesday June 22 – with the four day festival and bonanza of music, comedy and performances coming to a close on Sunday June 26.

Headliners at the festival typically take to the prized Pyramid Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as thousands of ticket holders pour in from all over the UK and Europe at the end of the working week to soak up the biggest acts performing over the weekend.

Who are the Glastonbury 2022 headliners?

Glastonbury headliner announcements always bring a mixed bag of emotions and reactions for ticket holders.

And the Glastonbury 2022 headliner announcement on Friday March 4 has been no different – with the other acts joining pop sensation Billie Eilish, confirmed in early October 2021 now revealed.

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney will be returning to Glastonbury 2022 as one of the festival’s headliners alongside acclaimed rap and hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

While this will be Kendrick Lamar’s first Glastonbury headliner slot, Sir Paul McCartney has appeared as a headliner before – taking to the Pyramid Stage in 2004 to perform a hit-filled set including James Bond theme Live And Let Die and Beatles hits Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Let It Be, Get Back, Helter Skelter, We Can Work It Out and Penny Lane.

Sir Paul McCartney was set to perform at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary festival in 2020, but this was cancelled when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the world go into lockdown.

He will take to the stage at Glastonbury a week after his 80th birthday on Saturday June 25, while Lamar will close the festival on Sunday night.

20-year-old Billie Eilish will headline on the Friday night as the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up?

The first wave of acts appearing at Glastonbury 2022 has been revealed on Friday March 4, with the full release of artists and bands appearing at the festival coming later this year in May.

So far, popular bands such as Foals, Wolf Alice and Years & Years have been announced among the acts coming to Worthy Farm this summer – joining Primal Scream, Fontaines DC, Supergrass and Crowded House.

Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX will also be at Glastonbury 2022.

Meanwhile, British pop legends Pet Shop Boys have confirmed they will be headlining the second largest stage, The Other Stage, at Glastonbury 2022 also.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

Scroll down to see a full list of the Glastonbury 2022 line-up so far.

Glastonbury 2022 line-up list

- Amyl & The Sniffers

- Angelique Kidjo

- Arlo Parks

- The Avalanches

- Beabadoobee

- Bicep

- Big Thief

- Billie Eilish

- Black Midi

- Blossoms

- Bonobo

- Burna Boy

- Caribou

- Cate Le Bon

- Celeste

- Charli XCX

- Caroline Polachek

- Clairo

- Confidence Man

- Courtney Barnett

- Crowded House

- Declan McKenna

- Diana Ross

- Doja Cat

- Dry Cleaning

- Easy Life

- Elbow

- Emma-Jean Thackray

- First Aid Kit

- Foals

- Fontaines DC

- Four Tet

- Gabriels

- Ghetts

- Griff

- Girl In Red

- Glass Animals

- Greentea Peng

- HAIM

- Herbie Hancock

- Holly Humberstone

- Idles

- Inhaler

- JARV IS

- Jessie Ware

- The Jesus and Mary Chain

- Joy Crookes

- Kacey Musgraves

- Kendrick Lamar

- Khruangbin

- Koffee

- Leon Bridges

- Lianne La Havas

- Little Simz

- Lorde

- Olivia Rodrigo

- Megan Thee Stallion

- Metronomy

- Mitski

- Nightmares on Wax

- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

- Nubya Garcia

- Pet Shop Boys

- Phoebe Bridgers

- Primal Scream

- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

- Róisín Murphy

- Rufus Wainwright

- Sam Fender

- Sampa The Great

- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

- Self Esteem

- Sigrid

- Sir Paul McCartney

- Skunk Anansie

- Sleaford Mods

- Snarky Puppy

- Squid

- Supergrass

- St. Vincent

- TEMS

- TLC

- Turnstile

- Warmduscher

- The Waterboys

- Wet Leg

- Wolf Alice

- Years & Years

- Yves Tumor

Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale dates

While Glastonbury 2022 tickets already sold out, a limited amount of tickets resold or unpaid will go on sale in resales before the festival in March.

Glastonbury 2022 ticket resales will take place on Thursday March 24 for coach tickets and Sunday March 27 for general sale tickets.

With getting Glastonbury tickets in the first instance a difficult enough task, resales can be even more tough.

They will only go on resale with Glastonbury ticket provider, See Tickets, and be priced at a face value of £280 plus a £5 booking fee.

To register and find out more about the process, you can go to the official Glastonbury website at https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/.

