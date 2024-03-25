Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chart-topping indie band Keane have announced a special one off show in Edinburgh this summer.

The gig, taking place at the O2 Academy on August 1, will see the four-piece taking to the stage to celebrate 20 years since the release of debut album Hopes and Fears.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 28 from www.gigsinscotland.com.

Speaking ahead of the gig, Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley said: "Scotland has always been amazingly good to us, since the very early days when we played at King Tut’s, The Lemon Tree, Underbelly and loads of other great spots. Thanks for all the love and thanks for having us back!”

The news follows the announcement that the band will release a special remastered version of Hopes and Fears – exactly 20 years after its initial release. A landmark album for Keane, it is one of the bestselling albums in UK chart history, having sold over 2.5 million in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA, propelled by the monster hit Somewhere Only We Know.

In 2004, Keane were the biggest-selling British artist in the UK. The following year they won two BRIT Awards: Best British Album for Hopes and Fears and British Breakthrough act award as voted for by Radio 1 listeners.

